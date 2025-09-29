Sir Terry Farrell has died aged 87. The renowned and prolific architect, an important figure in 20th-century British architecture and a pioneering proponent of postmodernism, Farrell was known for his wealth of projects, which spanned building and urban design.

His practice, Farrells, posted on Instagram about their founder's death, saying: 'It is with deep sadness that, on behalf of his family, the partners and practice of Farrells acknowledge the death of our founder, Sir Terry Farrell.'

'Terry was frequently called a maverick and a non-conformist, which he relished. He was an architect who was never quite part of the ‘club’. Terry constantly argued for a more responsive, responsible approach to large-scale projects with adaption and conversion as a creative and viable option to wholesale demolition and rebuild. He will be remembered as the UK’s leading architect planner whose enduring commitment to urbanism has helped shape government policy on key built environment issues.'

Sir Terry Farrell: his legacy

Farrell worked in partnership with Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, who also passed away this month, for 15 years, before setting up his own firm in 1980. His work includes some of London's most instantly recognisable landmarks - standing out for their cultural significance as well as their bold and groundbreaking design. Examples include The SIS Building at 85 Albert Embankment (1990–4) and Embankment Place in Charing Cross at City of Westminster (1987–90).

Authors Geraint Franklin and Elain Howard paid homage to Britain’s fine examples of post-modern buildings in the book 'Post-Modern Buildings in Britain', published by Batsford in 2017 - which includes the above and more Farrell works - highlighting their 'more is more' principle, which made up a hybrid vocabulary for a style that was hard to categorise.

View of Embankment Place, Charing Cross - n the book 'Post-Modern Buildings in Britain', published by Batsford in 2017 (Image credit: Lucy Millson-Watkins)

Architect, designer and artist Adam Nathaniel Furman, who joined forces with Farrell on a book out with RIBA Publishing in 2017, entitled ’Revisiting Postmodernism’, also paid tribute to the late architect, his collaborator, with a heartfelt post:

'Terry has passed away. We have lost one of the greatest to have ever graced the stage of British architecture. Like for so, so many, Terry was my champion and hero, an unparalleled figure of superhuman generosity, fierce independence of mind, copious, effusive talent, and of an overall vast & unique importance in the world of architecture and Urbanism. It was truly the honour of my life to have been able to know and work with him.'

'I strongly urge anyone who is not aware of his work to take the time to acquaint themselves with it, you will be richly rewarded and inspired by an oeuvre that should be much more celebrated than it is at this moment in time. My deep condolences and love to his wife Mei Xin, his children Bee, Jo, Milly, Max, Luke, his stepson Zhe, and to his grand and great grandchildren.'

The Powerhouse redevelopmen (Image credit: Chelsea Waterfront)

Recent works included the redesign of Powerhouse – the transformation of London’s Lots Road Power Station - whose masterplan Farrells masterminded.

The Farrell Centre in Newcastle (Image credit: Jill Tate)

The architect's legacy will undoubtedly live on through his buildings as well as the Farrell Centre, which opened in 2023 as part of the Newcastle University School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape. The space, whose opening Sir Terry Farrell was key in making happen, acts as an ‘urban room’ and architecture hub for the people of Newcastle - where the architect studied.