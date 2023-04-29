Farrell Centre opens as an ‘urban room’ for the people of Newcastle
Farrell Centre opens in Newcastle, UK, offering a space for architecture debate and for the local people to learn more about their city
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Farrell Centre, Newcastle University School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape's newly opened architecture hub, seeks to return people to the heart of the often esoteric planning process. The centre has just been inaugurated by Sir Terry Farrell – a key force behind this opening – and launched to the public.
In the 2014 Farrell Review that instigated the centre, the government-commissioned report recommended that every city should have an 'urban room' where locals can go and learn about the past, present and future of where they live. Located in the Claremont Building, a four-storey Grade II-listed former department store designed by W Hope in 1896, the Farrell Centre comprises a gallery, a research hub and a community space. Its public programme will consist of temporary exhibitions, talks and workshops as well as publications, podcasts and other digital projects set to address urban contemporary issues.
Farrell Centre launches in Newcastle
A large atrium greets visitors upon entering the building. It has a reception desk and a lecture pit, which acts as a space for improvised talks, presentations and performances. A new multicoloured staircase scales the north of the building, revealing retained features, such as the original fireplaces and brick coursing as guests are guided through the building. The project was designed as a collaboration between two local studios, Space Architects and Elliot Architects, in conjunction with Owen Hopkins, the centre’s director and formerly of the Soane Museum; it stands as an exemplar of the transmuting potential of retrofit.
The main gallery space is placed within four rooms, awash with light, on the first floor. They will house the temporary exhibitions. The inaugural show, titled 'More with Less: Reimagining Architecture for a Changing World', is a group show of four designers displaying how architecture can address the climate catastrophe through innovation.
The 'Urban Rooms', three multi-use spaces on the second floor, host exhibits designed by CAN and installations focusing on Tyneside’s illustrious urban history. They also form a backdrop to the aforementioned programme of talks, seminars, roundtables and workshops. This space, available to local communities, is the centre’s raison d’être, and is designed to adapt to their requirements. Hopkins speaks of the planning system as historically 'mitigating development' but hopes that 'the centre will spark projects that are proactive'.
For Sir Terry Farrell, this is something of a homecoming. He grew up and studied in the city, and this centre comes three decades after his masterplan for Newcastle’s quayside; two after his Newcastle City masterplan; and almost ten years after he gifted his archive to the university. With Farrell having donated £1 million of the £4.6 million funding needed for the centre to be set up, this is a key part of his legacy – a place that engenders optimism for the future of cities.
farrellcentre.org.uk (opens in new tab)
-
India Mahdavi animates Villa Medici with a colourful and contemporary restyling
At Rome’s Villa Medici, India Mahdavi's intervention is the latest in a series of ‘re-enchantments’ of the 16th-century architecture and interiors
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
Oliver Spencer’s summer collection is inspired by the colours and architecture of his travels
The Oliver Spencer Summer Collection sees the British designer look towards Cuba and Colombia for riffs on classic summer silhouettes
By Jack Moss • Published
-
LoveFrom, Serif: a modern interpretation of Baskerville created by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom
Jony Ive, Marc Newson and Peter Saville discuss LoveFrom, Serif, their elegant modernisation of one of the most influential and enduring of all early typefaces
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Case Study Program inspires single-storey Gloucestershire house by Ström Architects
Drawing on the legendary Case Study Program, this new house by Ström Architects uses walls, courtyards, water and shadow to create a refined retreat in Gloucestershire
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Members’ club 1 Warwick is a new home away from home in Soho, London
Members’ club 1 Warwick by Fettle Design opens its doors in central London, sharing round-the-clock offerings
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Is Citizens House a model for community housing of the future?
Citizens House by Archio offers an example of a new housing model, created in south London by and for its community and offering 11 affordable homes
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Material Cultures workshops support shift towards sustainable building practices
Material Cultures workshops explore new approaches to promote sustainability in the construction industry
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Don’t Move, Improve 2023: London’s best home is among these 15 projects
The Don’t Move Improve 2023 shortlist is revealed, upping the ante with a refined selection of 15 homes, as the judges search for the best domestic designs of the year
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Two-Up Two-Down House transforms a terrace into an ambitious London home
Mark Bonshek and Sabba Khan’s Two-Up Two-Down House is an ambitious design for their traditional Victorian terrace house
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
London's Exchange House gets a sustainable revamp
London's iconic Exchange House in Broadgate has been transformed for the 21st century by Piercy&Company
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell • Published