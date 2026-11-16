There's nothing like a cemetery stroll during the spooky season, and Cimitero delle Fontanelle, Italy's historic space in the Rione Sanità district of Naples, is the perfect setting for this - in more ways than one. The historic site, first created in the 17th century, is not only a modern resting place following the region's Christian traditions, but also combines a unique local practice that has its roots in the pagan cult of the Souls in Purgatory.

Closed for refurbishment until recently, the space has just reopened, boasting a new lighting concept by iGuzzini, part of a regeneration project led by G124, an urban design and architecture group headed by architect and Italian Life Senator Renzo Piano.

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

Take a spooky stroll through the Cimitero delle Fontanelle in Naples

The cemetery was founded on a site of numerous springs – which inspired its name ('fontanelle' means just that). It sits within an ancient tuff quarry, excavated into the Materdei hill, which gives it its unique, cave-like identity. Serving as an ossuary for centuries, in particular for people who didn't have the funds for a grand burial ceremony, Cimitero delle Fontanelle has a special place in the locals' hearts.

It is also the site of a special Neapolitan folk tradition: the anime pezzentelle ('poor souls'), which refers to caring for and looking after the remains of people who were 'forgotten' and therefore believed to be stuck in purgatory. This allowed the souls of those people to rest. This extends to a number of practices (such as the cleaning of skeletal remains) performed on site to this day, which makes the cemetery a treasured and distinctive city landmark.

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

Now, following the site's refurbishment by the architecture group, the cemetery can also safely and accessibly receive more visitors too – both locals and tourists. The project was carried out as part of the G124 Napoli initiative and was developed within the Department of Architecture of the University of Naples Federico II. The lighting scheme was crucial to its design.

iGuzzini produced illumination that adds drama and atmosphere to the visitor's journey, ensuring there's enough light where needed and a more ambient feel as required elsewhere. The site's new ramp, for example, features the Underscore linear lighting, so that the entrance is clear and safe for all. Products such as Palco InOut and the Agorà floodlight were cleverly used for smart spatial accents and to enhance symbolism.

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

Renzo Piano and iGuzzini have long worked together and this project became the latest in a list of successful collaborations. Past common projects include the regeneration of the Lingotto complex in Turin (their very first one, in 1987), the renovation of the Beaubourg-Centre Pompidou in Paris in 2000 and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in Athens.

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(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)

(Image credit: Alessandro Lana)