Sliding components create a transformable office in Kyoto: see it move!
Naoshi Kondo Studio has created a transformable office with its own architectural puzzle box that turns an L-shaped unit into a multifunctional space
This multifunctional, transformable office space occupies a unit in a commercial building in Kyoto, Japan. Designed by Naoshi Kondo Studio, the L-shaped interior has been carefully crafted to cover three completely different uses, a photography studio, a workspace, and a conference room.
The transformable office: watch the film
The device: a moving reception room
Tying all this together is the project’s central device, a moving reception room that also doubles up as the conference area. Lined with a rich dark blue carpet, light blue walls and arched doorways, the ‘room’ is a lightweight frame that can be shifted along two axes. Statement pieces of furniture give the room a strong geometric feel.
The main entrance wall to the unit is glazed, and with the reception space in its ‘parked’ position, this reveals and displays the colourful space to the world as a kind of vitrine, advertising the client’s business. Step inside, and the doorways lead through to the rest of the space.
In reception mode, the area around the corner can be set up as an extension of the office, with storage shelving, and a modular conference table. ‘This mechanism introduces a high degree of flexibility in space utilisation and movement, ensuring optimal convenience for the users,’ the architect says, explaining how the main workspace is a typical photography studio, requiring constantly changing set-ups and teardowns.
‘Having a moving reception room naturally encourages periodic tidying,’ Kondo continues, ‘which caters to those who thrive in a dynamic work setting.’ Slide the reception space all the way to the right and it opens up a ‘white box’ space behind the glass frontage.
The reception can then be slid back on itself around the corner (after tidying away all the paraphernalia of the office), maximising the length of the work environment. Elements like wall mirrors are cleverly split across the different stages to give a sense of a jigsaw slotting into place.
Transformable space is a perennial fascination amongst architects of a certain age. The Honsha Office works because its dynamic component is practical, not fanciful, expanding the potential of an awkward space while preserving space, privacy and presentation.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Royal Academy’s Herzog & de Meuron show in London spotlights architecture for care
The Royal Academy of Arts launches its Herzog & de Meuron exhibition in London; we speak to them about the show, their approach to healthcare architecture and caring, and their rich body of work
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams • Published
-
Dunhill’s Case of Delights is made to ’indulge your pleasures’
‘Refined hedonism’ is how Dunhill describes the ‘Alfred Dunhill Case of Delights’ – a luxurious carry case featuring a lighter, flask, and glasses
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Caterham’s curvaceous Project V concept is a tantalising glimpse of a future electric sports car
The Caterham Project V is a departure for the British builder of ultra-light compact sports cars, a gracious electric sports coupé that promises to combine practicality with sportiness
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Modern Japanese houses inspiring minimalism and avant-garde living
We tour the best Japanese architecture and modern Japanese houses designed by international and local architects that open up possibilities for all types of lifestyle, from minimalist to communal in Japanese architecture.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Maebashi Galleria blends art and living in Japan’s Gunma
Maebashi Galleria by Akihisa Hirata launches in Gunma, as a new complex fusing art galleries with residences
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Sou Fujimoto temporary hall for the Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine features 'floating forest'
A new Sou Fujimoto temporary hall for the Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine in Japan is revealed, completed with an elevated, lush green roof
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
C4L is a modern Japanese house with a traditional twist
Traditional architecture and notions of home inform modern Japanese house C4L by Hitoshi Saruta / CUBO design architect
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Azabudai Hills to bring a slice of wildness to Tokyo’s megacity
Heatherwick Studio’s design for Azabudai Hills aims to bring some soulfulness and a slice of wildness to the megacity
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Shishi-iwa House reveals SSH No.03 by Ryue Nishizawa in Karuizawa, Japan
Shishi-iwa House launches SSH No.03 by Ryue Nishizawa, a fresh addition to the ambitious Japanese hotel's Karuizawa campus
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Takeshi Hirobe’s weekend home uses clever geometries to dramatic effect
Villa MKZ by Takeshi Hirobe Architects is a weekend home in Japan's Minamiboso City that celebrates its awkward site
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Rebuilt Shigeru Ban houses launch at the architect’s Simose Art Museum in Hiroshima
A series of rebuilt Shigeru Ban houses become available to experience and rent at the Simose Art Museum, designed by the same architect, in Hiroshima, Japan
By Jens H Jensen • Published