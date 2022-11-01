Fisherman’s House blends old, new and that view
Fisherman’s House by Studio Prineas balances a 19th-century fisherman’s cottage and contemporary concrete in a modern Sydney home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Fisherman's House not only has an unbeatable view of Sydney Harbour, but it’s also a testament to the masterful blending of old and new, bringing together a 19th-century fisherman’s cottage with a contemporary concrete addition where minimalist architecture meets brutalism. The new home, set on a steeply sloping site in Birchgrove, on the land of the Wangal and Birrabirrigal People of the Eora Nation, is the work of Studio Prineas, a young and energetic architecture and design firm founded by principal Eva-Marie Prineas.
The house design mixes minimalism with rough, textured surfaces that offer intricate patterns against the region's bright sun. Openings towards the water bring the outside in and frame striking vistas of the harbour – a view also celebrated in the property’s infinity pool.
This balance of richness and simplicity is the result of a close relationship between the architects and the owners – Prineas has worked with them already in two other projects. 'The homeowners knew that achieving their forever home on this unusual but incredible site would take some inspired thinking,' the architect recalls.
The architecture team's aim was not to copy the historic cottage's character, but to elevate it through a powerful juxtaposition – thus, the modern concrete tower extension was born. A glazed courtyard connects gently the two structures, uniting two eras through a comfortable semi-open space. '[It] allows each structure to breathe,' explains Prineas. Meanwhile, the new element contains all the contemporary residential programme needed for a modern home.
Inside, textures and a range of quality materials add definition and functionality to the concept. There are bespoke, leather-clad sliding walls, to help rooms expand or contract; mirrored surfaces for an illusion of depth; joinery to enhance the minimalist approach through the creation of extra storage; and a dramatic, solid stone bath that doubles as a bedhead in the master bedroom.
A sense of layered, carefully orchestrated spaciousness prevails throughout in this project that is all about making the most of what's there and bringing it to the 21st century through careful contemporary design. Considered interiors meet a strong architectural overall approach and long views of nature in Fisherman's House –Studio Prineas' inventive domestic design.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Portable lamps to illuminate your winter nights
Brighten up your winter evenings with our edit of the best portable lights from leading designers and brands
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Playing it cool: pearls are having a moment
We've been deep-diving into boutiques around the world to find the very best calcium carbonate in minute crystalline form. It seems jewellers have been busy rethinking pearls, with contemporary (and often affordable) results
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
New book sees Italian craftspeople reimagine the era-defining Fendi Baguette
Celebrating 25 years of the Fendi Baguette, a new book from the house documents its ‘Hand in Hand’ scheme, which saw 30 artisans reinterpret the iconic noughties handbag through craft. Here, Wallpaper* shares an exclusive first look
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Pergola Extension transforms Victorian Melbourne home
Pergola Extension by Krisna Cheung Architects offers a contemporary touch to a Victorian Melbourne property, infusing it with sustainability and generosity of space
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Hinterland House explores notions of nature, sustainability and a back-to-basics approach
Daniel Boddam Studio's Hinterland House explores nature, materials and ideas of sustainability and isolation
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The radical refurbishment of an Australian farmhouse into a family retreat
The Seat is a spectacular house by Atlas Architects, born from the bones of a 1980s-era structure and re-shaped to take in the impressive landscape of Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
This monumental house in Melbourne is built of timeless materials
The House of Stone and Soul in Melbourne by Robson Rak is a true heavyweight, a meticulously composed structure that’s been designed to give off an aura of geological longevity
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
A Great Barrier Reef house takes in its dramatic landscape
Australian architecture studio JDA Co composes a contemporary residence overlooking the Great Barrier Reef
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Alcorn Middleton, Australia: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Meet Alcorn Middleton from Australia and its Peakaboo House
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Estudio Felipe Escudero, Ecuador: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Meet Ecuador-based Estudio Felipe Escudero, and explore its Magnolia House
By Shukri Sultan • Published
-
Mona Vale’s Surf Life Saving Club brings nature and community together
Mona Vale’s new Surf Life Saving Club celebrates nature, community and life on the beach
By Ellie Stathaki • Published