Step inside the dramatic Cava Arcari by David Chipperfield

Cava Arcari is hard to categorise. The project is set in the countryside outside the Italian city of Vicenza, in the Arcari caves – a rich source of Pietra di Vicenza stone until operations stopped in the 1950s. Between 2010 and 2018, the Milan-based arm of David Chipperfield Architects transformed the site from a working quarry to a multifunctional event and performance venue like no other, deep beneath the ground in the richly wooded land of the region’s Berici Hills. High drama and a powerful connection to nature dominate throughout.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

Cava Arcari by David Chipperfield

The interior, which was developed in collaboration with local Venetian stone and marble producer Laboratorio Morseletto, is imposing and distinctive, with a deeply geological quality that aligns with the site’s origins and former life. A series of platforms, steps and ramps inside offer circulation, stage and seating options in a loose, flexible layout – referencing the stepped tiers in ancient Roman theatres, or Swiss architect Adolphe Appia’s legendary stage sets. ‘The intervention has created a dialogue between the accidental architecture of the caves and the formalised stage and seating platforms that represent occupation and performance,’ writes the Chipperfield team.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

Naturally, everything inside is made out of Vicenza stone. Honouring the site’s history and working with the noble, natural material, the architects added and carved out volumes in the calcareous rock to create an atmosphere, which, combined with surrounding water-filled chambers, befits the striking visual spectacle of the caves. The lighting, designed by Viabizzuno, becomes a crucial element in the dramatic character of this unparalleled venue.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

davidchipperfield.com (opens in new tab)