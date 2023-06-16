Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, inviting us into its OMA-designed home

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here part of exterior at dusk
(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)
Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens this month (June 2023), inviting the public into its brand-new, OMA-designed home in New York state. When we first visited the project, a little over six months ago, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) was still deep in construction. Now, it is reborn with a striking OMA-crafted extension (led by partner in charge Shohei Shigematsu, and working with executive architects Cooper Robertson), site-specific installations, and a new focus on the local community. 

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here from the air

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens to the public

'We often say that there are only two types of museums: a museum in the park, embedded in the tranquility of nature, and a museum in the city, implanted within the energy of urbanism. The Buffalo AKG Art Museum is both. It sits at the northern edge of the historic Delaware Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. The city is known for its history of industrial revolution and the current revitalisation of remnants from that past. It has a rich architectural history – from silos and manufacturing facilities to buildings by Eero Saarinen, Louis Sullivan, and Frank Lloyd Wright,' the OMA team write in a statement. 

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here old and new connected

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

This cultural institution is celebrating an inspiring legacy – it is the sixth-oldest museum in the United States. Having undergone various iterations and additions in its long life (its first version was established in 1862), and under the guidance of current director Janne Sirén, it launched a new scheme for a refresh and extension by OMA. Now, it spans decades and styles, from the original 1905 building to a new three-storey, geometric structure. There's a sculpture terrace and a connecting bridge as well as a 1962 building whose courtyard becomes a key public heart for the complex – and where Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann of Studio Other Spaces have designed a site-specific artwork to cover it. 

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here exterior at dusk

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Shigematsu said during our site visit last tyear: ‘Our focus was to present those efforts as a sign of openness, by having a space where people can improvise, and activities visible from outside – not about a closed authoritarian façade.' To that end, its ethereal volumes and glass transparency were very important: 'If you occupied the ground level with the galleries, then it would become another fortress,’ he added.  

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here detail of the exterior

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens to the public this weekend (15-18 June 2023).

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here a geometric dome

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here interior glass

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here closeup of exterior geometry

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum courtyard

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, seen here gallery space interior

(Image credit: Marco Cappelletti)

oma.com 

buffaloakg.org 

cooperrobertson.com 

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

