Blackbird is a luxurious Algarve home all about craft, drama and 'barefoot luxury'
Blackbird by Odos Architects is a luxurious, architectural home in Portugal's Algarve region - and it marks the launch of the studio's developer sister brand, Maroochy
Blackbird sits on its Algarve lot, an abstract form, its dark hued canopies angled as if seemingly about to take flight. It's a fitting name for the residence, a new house design by Dublin and London based architecture studio Odos. With its completion, the firm, headed by founder David O'Shea, is also announcing its new sister brand, development company Maroochy, as the architect recently released the new venture's inaugural home to the market.
Blackbird: a luxurious home by Odos
Reflecting Maroochy's values and Odos' architectural vision, Blackbird was conceived to be 'rooted in a beautifully crafted, homely, barefoot luxury.' The idea for branching into real estate and the new company was born out of O'Shea's love of brutalist architecture and an afternoon spent with James Goldstein in the Goldstein Sheats house in LA designed by John Lautner.
Reflecting that, the residence is designed with a strong architectural character at its heart, in an approach that prioritises 'honesty, personalisation, trust, legacy, joy, uniqueness, homeliness, functionality and an unrelenting attention to detail.'
Even if this felt like a dream commission, acting as both the client and the architect in this scheme, O'Shea encountered a number of challenges in the process of designing Blackbird - involving questions surrounding the decision making and stepping away once it's all over.
'There is this ongoing chatter between the head and the heart. The heart wants it all whereas the head tries to rationalise and put some order on these ‘wants’. The best projects have a healthy sprinkling of both,' he says. 'The separation or letting go of a project is very hard irrespective of whether you are a client or the architect. With speculative developments, the client, and to some degree the architect, act as a surrogate for the future owner.'
He continues: 'As architect and client, one needs to get used to the endless internal rumination’s on “am I making the right decision?” The buck does actually stop with you! As architects we are both dreamers and sellers. Risk is limited to will the client buy our solution? As client/developer, the risk profile is much broader and is more demanding to navigate both physically and emotionally.'
Blackbird is defined by its black, exposed concrete frame and raw interiors, which are counterbalanced by carefully picked furniture and high end fittings throughout - mixing textures and surfaces. Created as the culmination of five years of effort, the house is currently up for sale via Mapro/Knight Frank and QP Savills.
More is to come from the young brand. Maroochy is about to start works on site on a Farmhouse development in the Alentejo region of Portugal, on a site set on a 100 acre estate among rolling hills. 'Biodiversity and solitude are key drivers for this raw luxury living concept,' O'Shea explains. Completion for the next property is due in 2025.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Puiforcat reopens its Paris store
Reopening in the heart of Paris’ 8th arrondissement is Puiforcat’s boutique, with interiors by the brand’s artistic director Charlotte Perelman
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
BD Barcelona relaunches Oscar Tusquet’s Gaulino collection
BD Barcelona reissues co-founder Oscar Tusquet’s Gaulino collection, inspired by legendary designs by Antoni Gaudí and Carlo Mollino
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Iceland’s Sequences Festival is a rallying cry for our world today
Sequences Festival unveils its 11th edition: Can’t See
By Louise Long Published
-
Roll up! It‘s the Faro Modernist Weekend’s inaugural edition
Faro Modernist Weekend, a festival dedicated to mid-century architectural delights in the Portugal’s Algarve, has just launched its first iteration
By Stacy Suaya Last updated
-
Pa.te.os hotel in Portugal is a concrete love affair with Alentejo
Pa.te.os hotel by Aires Mateus is set in the Alentejo landscape in Portugal and celebrates the blend of concrete and nature
By Jessica Rose Last updated
-
Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2022 offers a fresh exploration of Earth
We explore the offerings of Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2022, and its theme ‘Terra'
By Natasha Levy Last updated
-
This Portuguese farmhouse takes its cues from its natural surrounds
NaMora House is a Portuguese farmhouse by architects Filipe Pina and David Bilo that opens a dialogue with its leafy surrounds
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Globalisation, urbanity, the pandemic and more explored at MAAT Lisbon show
A new exhibition at MAAT Lisbon, ‘X is Not a Small Country – Unravelling the Post-Global Era’, curated by Aric Chen with Martina Muzi, explores globalisation, urbanity, the pandemic and more
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Casa Um gives pause for thought in the Algarve with minimalist redesign
A redesigned rural Portuguese home becomes a humble yet modern rertreat, a minimalist house by local architecture collective Atelier Rua
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Porto’s modern architecture is having a moment
By Dario Goodwin Last updated
-
Comporta cabins: sustainable breaks for escape artists
Referencing traditional fishermen huts, Studio 3a worked with the bare essentials
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated