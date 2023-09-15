Studio Mackereth’s 30 Mount Row is a Mayfair gallery with a twist

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When Studio Mackereth was tasked with the challenge of crafting a new-build complex that mixed art and residential uses on 30 Mount Row in central London, the practice's response sought to balance old and new, material patina and sleek, contemporary lines. The project, situated in a prestigious, heritage-filled Mayfair street, was commissioned by property developer Glebe, and comprises space for a gallery on the ground floor and a further two lower ground levels, as well as a series of four boutique apartments above.

30 Mount Row: Studio Mackereth balances old and new

Borrowing the rhythm and lines of neighbouring buildings and the period properties of old Mayfair, Studio Mackereth founder Sally Mackereth and her team, worked to integrate the new structure's façade into the streetscape. Meanwhile, behind it, open areas and an extended ground level towards the rear allow for generous, light-filled spaces for gallery shows.

This part of the building is elevated by an origami-like folded bronze roof. This reads like a light pavilion from neighbouring buildings' rear windows, adding architectural interest and playfulness to a previously fairly conventional vista. Meanwhile, inside, the roof's steep pitching angles mean that a column-free space underneath is structurally possible, able to accommodate large art pieces and immersive experiences.

Carefully selected materials inside and out, such as dark handmade bricks and patinated bronze details, ensure the tactile quality the helps the property blend naturally within its context. Timber detailing and bespoke cabinetry in the apartments underline the luxurious approach, which is enhanced by the generosity of space (the residences span some 810 sq m in total), abundant natural light, and central London views.

'The design by Studio Mackereth exceeded our expectations – its classic proportions, reduced palette of bronze and handmade bricks not only persuaded Westminster and Grosvenor to allow this bold new-build development in this conservative setting of old Mayfair, but also has the feeling of a legacy building – something to be proud of in the future,' said Glebe Ltd's CEO David Phillips.

