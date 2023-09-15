Studio Mackereth’s 30 Mount Row is a Mayfair gallery with a twist

Studio Mackereth brings a contemporary spin to Mayfair with 30 Mount Row, wrapping a gallery and apartment complex in textured bricks and geometric angles

Studio Mackereth's visualisation of lower floor gallery in Mayfair
(Image credit: Sally Macereth)
By Ellie Stathaki
When Studio Mackereth was tasked with the challenge of crafting a new-build complex that mixed art and residential uses on 30 Mount Row in central London, the practice's response sought to balance old and new, material patina and sleek, contemporary lines. The project, situated in a prestigious, heritage-filled Mayfair street, was commissioned by property developer Glebe, and comprises space for a gallery on the ground floor and a further two lower ground levels, as well as a series of four boutique apartments above. 

The exterior of 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: Andy Stagg Photography)

30 Mount Row: Studio Mackereth balances old and new

Borrowing the rhythm and lines of neighbouring buildings and the period properties of old Mayfair, Studio Mackereth founder Sally Mackereth and her team, worked to integrate the new structure's façade into the streetscape. Meanwhile, behind it, open areas and an extended ground level towards the rear allow for generous, light-filled spaces for gallery shows. 

The exterior of 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: Andy Stagg)

This part of the building is elevated by an origami-like folded bronze roof. This reads like a light pavilion from neighbouring buildings' rear windows, adding architectural interest and playfulness to a previously fairly conventional vista. Meanwhile, inside, the roof's steep pitching angles mean that a column-free space underneath is structurally possible, able to accommodate large art pieces and immersive experiences. 

The office space in the apartment of 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: Andy Stagg)

Carefully selected materials inside and out, such as dark handmade bricks and patinated bronze details, ensure the tactile quality the helps the property blend naturally within its context. Timber detailing and bespoke cabinetry in the apartments underline the luxurious approach, which is enhanced by the generosity of space (the residences span some 810 sq m in total), abundant natural light, and central London views. 

The living space in the apartment of 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: Andy Stagg)

'The design by Studio Mackereth exceeded our expectations – its classic proportions, reduced palette of bronze and handmade bricks not only persuaded Westminster and Grosvenor to allow this bold new-build development in this conservative setting of old Mayfair, but also has the feeling of a legacy building – something to be proud of in the future,' said Glebe Ltd's CEO David Phillips. 

The living space in the apartment of 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: Andy Stagg)

The bedroom in the apartment at 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: tom@penguinseggphoto.com)

The bedroom in the apartment at 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: tom@penguinseggphoto.com)

The hallway of the apartment at 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: tom@penguinseggphoto.com)

The kitchen of the apartment at 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: tom@penguinseggphoto.com)

Window overlooking Mayfair buildings

(Image credit: Andy Stagg)

Spiral design at 30 Mount Row Gallery

(Image credit: tom@penguinseggphoto.com)

studiomackereth.com 

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

