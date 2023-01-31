First glimpse of Tiffany & Co and Nike’s Air Force 1 and silverware partnership
Tiffany & Co and Nike have unveiled the pieces they will be releasing as part of their just-announced collaboration, with the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837 shoes and a Tiffany & Co limited-edition sterling silver accessories collection slated to be released on 7 March 2023.
The shoes, which also mark Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, are crafted in black suede and embellished with silver detailing above the heel, complete with the requisite swoosh in Tiffany blue. They join a limited-edition collection of silver objects, including a sterling silver whistle, a shoe horn, a shoe brush, and a dubrae (or shoelace tag) for the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837 laces.
The shoes are set to be available from two Tiffany & Co New York locations: The Tiffany Flagship Next Door and Tiffany & Co SoHo. They will also be released via Nike’s SNKRS app and in select North American stores, priced at $400 USD and available in sizes ranging from US 3.5M-18M.
The new partnership is the first for the brands, which share both an offbeat approach to American design and a commitment to traditional craftsmanship. Tiffany & Co draws on its heritage as a respected jewellery brand – its sterling silver (925 parts per 1,000 parts silver) sets the current American standard – for the new pieces, which bring a playfulness to functional items.
The new limited-edition silverware collection, priced from $250 to $475 will be available at tiffany.com in the US. In this new collaboration, Tiffany & Co intertwines its heritage with a chic modernity. A nod to the company’s history is reflected in the name of the collaborative Air Force 1 shoes themselves, with 1837 being the year the brand was founded in New York by Charles Lewis Tiffany.
