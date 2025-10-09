TAG Heuer has taken another step forward into the digital age with the new Connected Calibre E5, the fifth generation of its luxury smartwatch series. The Calibre E5 has been radically redesigned with a smoother case, a flexible strap system and a huge array of TAG Heuer-designed watch faces.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The Swiss company has also introduced a partnership with New Balance, creating the (deep breath) TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40MM x New Balance Edition, along with the new FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 running shoes. With a natural focus on running, the New Balance Edition features bolder, tech sportswear influenced colours and materials.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40MM x New Balance Edition (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The new smartwatch is available as a 45mm or the new 40mm size case, powered by TAG Heuer OS. This is the first time the company has developed a user experience and interface in-house. The intention is to create software with the same precision and craftsmanship as a mechanical watch, with a clean interface and intuitive navigation, along with greater battery life.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The new range of watch faces tap into TAG Heuer Connected history, with the first smartwatch launched almost exactly ten years ago. The original Connected Calibre debuted in 2022, and available faces on Calibre E5 reflect TAG Heuer’s close connection with Formula 1 heritage as well as its Carrera and Aquaracer models.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

As before, fitness is a core driver of the new Connected Calibre E5. The brand’s Wellness Activity app tracks the most important movement metrics, along with calories burned and steps taken, with visualisations that show daily and weekly activity logs and goals.

There’s also a dedicated Heart Rate app that shows a live reading. Calibre E5 will also have sleep tracking, complete with breathing and heart rate data. Battery life can last up to three days for the 45mm model and two days for the 40mm.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40MM x New Balance Edition (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Additional tracking functionality includes a focus on running and golf, with personalised running plans and tracking via a GPS sensor. A special Calibre E5 Golf Edition has a dimpled strap that mimics the texture of golf ball dimples, with integral course map displays (for 40,000 courses around the world) with an auto-scoring function.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40MM x New Balance Edition (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The New Balance Edition features exclusive new watch faces, tailored training plans and a black DLC-coated titanium case and unique straps. Across the range, new straps are available in rubber, leather, metal, and nylon, with a new online configurator offering guidance through the many options.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 Golf Edition (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5, from £1,450, TAGHeuer.com, @TAGHeuer