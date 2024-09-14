Hermès cuts a dash with its first sports watch for women

For its first sports watch for women, Hermès stays faithful to the distinctive, offbeat design principles that characterise all its products. Epitomising simplicity – with a twist - the Hermès Cut watch is not quite a square, not quite a circle, but rather strikes a rounded, angular silhouette of its own.

Creative director of Hermès watches, Philippe Delhotal, is a master of the discreet design touch, here naming the watch after the mirror polished ‘slices’ on the left and right sides of the satin-finished case, which lend the watch its distinctive form. Typography, too, is carefully considered, with the imperfectly rounded numbers eschewing a traditional symmetry.

Unusually for Hermès, there is no leather, with the watch available on metal bracelets or a playful, easily interchangeable selection of brightly coloured rubber straps.

£12,550, from hermes.com

