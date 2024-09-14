Hermès cuts a dash with its first sports watch for women

The Hermès Cut epitomises the clean design codes of the house

gold watch by Hermès
Hermès Cut rose gold and satin-finished steel watch, £12,550, by Hermès
(Image credit: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)
For its first sports watch for women, Hermès stays faithful to the distinctive, offbeat design principles that characterise all its products. Epitomising simplicity – with a twist - the Hermès Cut watch is not quite a square, not quite a circle, but rather strikes a rounded, angular silhouette of its own.

Creative director of Hermès watches, Philippe Delhotal, is a master of the discreet design touch, here naming the watch after the mirror polished ‘slices’ on the left and right sides of the satin-finished case, which lend the watch its distinctive form. Typography, too, is carefully considered, with the imperfectly rounded numbers eschewing a traditional symmetry.

Unusually for Hermès, there is no leather, with the watch available on metal bracelets or a playful, easily interchangeable selection of brightly coloured rubber straps.

£12,550, from hermes.com

This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 5 September on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Hermes
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

