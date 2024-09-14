Hermès cuts a dash with its first sports watch for women
The Hermès Cut epitomises the clean design codes of the house
For its first sports watch for women, Hermès stays faithful to the distinctive, offbeat design principles that characterise all its products. Epitomising simplicity – with a twist - the Hermès Cut watch is not quite a square, not quite a circle, but rather strikes a rounded, angular silhouette of its own.
Creative director of Hermès watches, Philippe Delhotal, is a master of the discreet design touch, here naming the watch after the mirror polished ‘slices’ on the left and right sides of the satin-finished case, which lend the watch its distinctive form. Typography, too, is carefully considered, with the imperfectly rounded numbers eschewing a traditional symmetry.
Unusually for Hermès, there is no leather, with the watch available on metal bracelets or a playful, easily interchangeable selection of brightly coloured rubber straps.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 5 September on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
First look: ‘Ash Rise’ – 20 Scottish designers explore the versatility of the blighted native hardwood
A new Edinburgh exhibition addresses the issue of ash dieback with an inventive and optimistic response from Scotland’s design community
By Alyn Griffiths Published
-
Naples Central Station boasts a wavy, wooden signature roof that is dramatic and sculptural
Naples Underground Central Station by Benedetta Tagliabue is a work of art that’s inviting and vibrant, matching its dynamic context
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside our exclusive New York event with guest editor St. Vincent
To mark the launch of the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper* we threw a party at Dover Street Market – with a very special guest
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Hermès unveils a sporty new watch
The new Hermès ‘H08’ runs rings around the competition – get set!
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Apple and Hermès reveal how their ultra-connected design could help us unplug
By Tony Chambers Last updated
-
Apple Watch Hermès collection impresses loyal clients of both brands
Picky Nicky (quality maniac-at-large) reviews the Apple Watch Hermès collection
By Nick Vinson - Art Direction Published