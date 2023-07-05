Six artists interpret Repossi’s ‘Antifer’ jewellery collection with new works, on show in Paris
Repossi has worked with Paris gallery owner Amélie du Chalard to mark ten years of ‘Antifer’ jewellery
A collaboration between Repossi and Paris gallery owner Amélie du Chalard marks ten years of the elegant ‘Antifer’ jewellery collection, with six artists invited to interpret its distinctive clean lines for a one-off exhibition.
Six artists – Florence Grundeler, Victoire d’Harcourt, François Kenesi, Michel Kirsch, Marine Vu and Guido de Zan – have created five unique artworks set to be exhibited at Amelie, Maison d’Art from 7 July 2023.
The artworks are accompanied by new jewellery pieces and a high jewellery set that builds on the familiar form of ‘Antifer’.
For du Chalard, the simplicity epitomised by the jewellery was an inspiring starting point. ‘Antifer is something of a leaf, a drop, a mountain. In its multiplication, it becomes an artefact, a delicate mechanism. This jewel is revealed in its accumulation,’ she says. ‘The six artists – three women and three men – were chosen for the originality of their techniques and the richness of the materials used: paper, slate, textiles, bronze, ceramics and photography. This diversity offers extremely varied and relevant interpretations of this famous angle, which is neither completely pointed nor completely curved. As well as highlighting this angle, the works also pay homage to the rigour, minimalism and purity of Antifer.’
Adds Repossi CEO Anne de Vergeron: ‘Repossi is celebrating the bold union of art and jewellery by teaming up with Amelie Maison d’art, renowned for its artistic plurality ranging from sculpture to painting and photography. In this collaboration, talented artists have drawn inspiration from our Antifer collection, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, turning the traditional creative metronome on its head.’
The jewellery itself rethinks traditional forms, stacking rows of precious metals in rings and celebrating asymmetry for the first time, with the classic proportions of the ‘Antifer’ motif playfully reworked into an elongated peak. Hoop earrings and a long pendant necklace with a fully pavéd symbol are elegant new additions.
‘The jewellery becomes a source of inspiration for these artists,’ de Vergeron says. ‘This collaboration gives rise to works that transcend the boundaries of art and jewellery, offering a new perspective on the artistic dimension of Antifer.’
The artworks will be exhibited at Amelie, Maison d’Art, 18 rue Séguier, Paris, from 7 July 2023
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
