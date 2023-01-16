Rainbow K: the Parisian jewellery brand where antique meets art deco
Rainbow K’s bold jewellery sees vintage design is given an overhaul
Art deco meets vivid modernism at Parisian fine jewellery brand Rainbow K, which brings an edgy exuberance to bracelets, rings and necklaces.
Jewellery, handcrafted in Paris from 18ct gold and a rainbow of gemstones, is made to be stacked or worn looped up the ear, with oversized forms, spiky silhouettes and flashes of neon informing a chic rock-chick sensibility.
Bold jewellery from Rainbow K
Childhood friends Kelly Souied and Kelia Toledano began the brand in 2019 in a bid to update the traditional vintage design aesthetic. ‘Kelia, a finance graduate, quickly realised that creation was missing in her life, and she is passionate about the vintage art deco universe,’ the jewellery designers tell us. ‘Kelly has been passionate about jewellery since she was very young and then later about diamonds. She dreamed of having her own line, and studied at the diamond stock exchange before becoming a gemologist.’
In uniting their expertise, they created a brand that takes the opulent codes of antique jewellery as its starting point, imbuing bold designs with an irreverent modernity. ‘Our pieces are inspired by the vintage art deco world as well as current fashion,’ they add. ‘We like to create jewellery that becomes fashion accessories that we can wear every day and not just as an evening dress.’
By rethinking the purpose of fine jewellery, the Rainbow K team hope to eschew the mundanity of the everyday. ‘We seek balance. The balance between modern and rock jewellery, with a vintage look. The balance between fashion jewellery that remains chic and precious. A jewel that can be worn every day and that remains timeless.’
