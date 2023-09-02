Persée’s floating diamonds make for ethereal jewellery

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Delicate pear-shaped diamonds are strung on slender strands for elegant jewellery by Persée, with laser-drilled diamonds appearing to float on delicate golden threads.

The distinctive pieces join innovative new designs, including a pearl ear cuff that encompasses an ethereal fluidity. ‘Our award-winning ear cuff design in the pearl category at Couture Design Awards 2023 is an exquisite representation of elegance and modernity,’ says Nawal Laoui, founder of Persée.

‘Inspired by the timeless allure of pearls and the captivating sparkle of diamonds, the design of these ear cuffs creates an interplay between light, movement, and nature. The use of drilled diamonds has also become a signature of our brand, representing our commitment to innovation, precision, and pushing the boundaries of jewellery craftsmanship.’

This sense of movement runs throughout the collection. ‘This specific earring showcases an intricate arrangement of chains, gracefully cascading down like a gentle waterfall,’ Laoui adds. ‘The chains are carefully crafted to create a sense of fluidity, grace, and motion when worn, enhancing the wearer's natural beauty and elegance. Additionally, the diamonds and pearls, meticulously set along the chains, create a sense of movement by capturing and reflecting light. The long chains’ gentle movement while worn also symbolises the fluidity of freedom and expression.’

‘[Among the] challenges I have encountered during the creation process is finding new ways to capture and express the beauty and inspiration around me. As for the earring, finding the right balance between pearls and diamonds was also a challenge, because there are many different and unique ways of designing such an intricate piece.’

