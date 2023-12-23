Hannah Martin and Guy Berryman bring an edgy elegance to jewellery design

Punk is given an industrial twist in a new collaboration between jeweller Hannah Martin and Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman, founder of fashion label Applied Art Forms. A creative process that began with a chance meeting (Martin noticed Berryman was wearing one of her earliest earring designs on an LA to London flight) allowed them to indulge in a shared love of modern sculptural forms.

‘Razor’ wristband in silver, £650; ‘Razor’ wristband in yellow gold, £6,500 (Image credit: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)

Their new collection, A Vanitas, references the darkly suggestive motifs of 17th-century Dutch vanitas paintings. Featuring 11 pieces in 18ct yellow gold and silver, the collection intertwines references to skulls, safety pins and razor blades. ‘I wanted to create objects that felt clean, industrial and exciting, without losing their reference points,’ says Martin. Adds Berryman, ‘It was important that the aesthetic sat comfortably alongside Hannah’s existing collections while also incorporating Applied Art Forms’ design principles.’

Hannah Martin x Applied Art Forms, at hannahmartinlondon.com, appliedartforms.com

