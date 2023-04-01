Goossens introduces bridal jewellery

Opulent antique and Byzantine jewellery codes are the inspiration for Goossens’ first foray into the bridal market, with the new ‘Venise’ collection embracing boldly drawn textural forms.

‘Goossens is a unique alliance of jewellery know-how and fashion parurier [maker of adornments] creating spectacular and sculptural jewels, handcrafted and unique,’ the Goossens team says. ‘The house has entered the bridal category for the first time, creating unique pieces of jewellery for a unique day. And Venice, the ultimate romantic city, was the ideal inspiration. The “Venise” collection, fine and delicate, reminds us of the Venetian ornaments and refinements of the time.’

Goossens bridal jewellery

(Image credit: Goossens)

The collection encompasses hair jewellery, necklaces, rings and bracelets in a bold amalgamation of pearls, precious stones and warm gold. ‘With the “Venise” bridal collection, Goossens brings a couture touch, inherited from its fashion parurier activity,’ they add. ‘The result: audacious bridal jewels like the “Venise” cross, or pieces of jewellery to be stacked together. The designs stay faithful to the Goossens aesthetic, and magnify the house's favourite stone, rock crystal. Either hand-dyed, or natural, each stone is unique, like the woman who wears it.’

(Image credit: Goossens)

Rock crystal, when dangling from looping whorls of gold in elegant earrings, or dotting beaded gold in intricate headpieces, adds a romanticism that eschews sentimentality. ‘Offering new collection categories is always daring and exciting, as is introducing our new bridal collection alongside our new hair jewels. The Goossens bridal collection is about noble materials, mother-of-pearl and freshwater pearls; handcrafted pieces which are recognisable in their style and precious to manufacture. As a maison d’art, Goossens will not compromise on creativity and craftsmanship. The bridal collection was also the perfect occasion to create hair jewels for the first time, and magnify yet another part of the woman’s body.’

goossens-paris.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Goossens)

(Image credit: Goossens)