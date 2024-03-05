Gabrielle Greiss' artistic and allegorical debut jewellery collection

Gabrielle Greiss has revealed her first jewellery line, and it’s as romantic, metaphorical and magical as we hoped for.

Gabrielle Greiss jewellery

(Image credit: Gabreille Greiss)

Crafted from bronze, Greiss weaves a narrative throughout debut collection, Fables Ecetera, intertwining references to Aesop and La Fontaine with bold, oversized design cues. Greiss puts a playful spin on proportions in jewellery which dangles fantastical and realistic motifs - her cat is here, as are donkeys and mice - from chunky chain links. Birds, caught-mid-flight, brush the shoulder in sensual earrings, while rings and bracelets cut undulating silhouettes around wrists and fingers.

(Image credit: Gabreille Greiss)

For Greiss, the jewellery launch is the natural culmination of a career which began in the Nineties at London’s Central Saint Martins, where she made a dreamy, punkish aesthetic all her own. After collaborating with Martine Sitbon in Paris, she took her offbeat style to Sonia Rykiel, before partnering with Albert Elbaz, later cementing her status with a tenure at Chloé.

(Image credit: Gabreille Greiss)

The all-encompassing approach she takes to her work is reflected in the launch of the jewellery, where it is displayed in bespoke frames created by New York artist Thomas Engelhart, with viewings at Parisian design studio La Galerie de Pierre Marie.

instagram.com/gabrielle.greiss

(Image credit: Gabreille Greiss)