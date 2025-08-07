Pilots’ watches blend functionality with a Top Gun attitude, and few are as easily identifiable as IWC's range. This summer, the Swiss brand has introduced a fresh new blue tint for their ceramic 41.9mm case, and the Miramar colour is developed together with Pantone ®. The colour sits between a sky and ocean blue, and with steel pushers the ceramic case is smooth to the touch and lighter and more scratch-resistant than metal. But despite the sky blue freshness of this new IWC, we’re left in no doubt of its serious potential. Powered by the Calibre 69380 with a 46 hour power reserve, it’s a reliable tool watch with a matte, architectural poise, and crisp print on its busy Miramar blue dial.