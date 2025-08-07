These bright ceramic watches are right in time for summer
Ceramic watches from Hublot, IWC and Zenith are a strong choice for the summer holidays
Watchmaking this year has been about lithe, slim-shaped cases, but summer calls for robust and travel-tough wristwear in cheerful, bold colours. Pivoting from the all-pervasive steel dive watches, brands are embracing the technically-proficient positives of ceramics. With research comes new colours we haven‘t seen before, from IWC’s sky blue matte case to Zenith’s impossibly crisp white. Here are some of the best.
Pilots’ watches blend functionality with a Top Gun attitude, and few are as easily identifiable as IWC's range. This summer, the Swiss brand has introduced a fresh new blue tint for their ceramic 41.9mm case, and the Miramar colour is developed together with Pantone ®. The colour sits between a sky and ocean blue, and with steel pushers the ceramic case is smooth to the touch and lighter and more scratch-resistant than metal. But despite the sky blue freshness of this new IWC, we’re left in no doubt of its serious potential. Powered by the Calibre 69380 with a 46 hour power reserve, it’s a reliable tool watch with a matte, architectural poise, and crisp print on its busy Miramar blue dial.
Innovative media and watch retail powerhouse Time + Tide has just released the third chapter of their Australian surf-inspired collaboration. With a clean white aesthetic, the result has all the cooling effect of an arctic breeze, and we are quite enamoured by its blue gradient dial. The angular design language of the Defy Skyline is recognisable as one of Zenith’s most modern takes on their Defy heritage line, and is powered by the El Primero 3620SK movement. With a skeletonised dial and exquisite details, the high frequency powerhouse also offers a rather distracting small seconds display at 6 with a fast-spinning 1/10th second pointer.
Rado is a pioneer in ceramic watchmaking, and was the first manufacturer to produce a ceramic bracelet to match its svelte cases. The super slim Anatom is a 32.5mm watch with a visceral contrast between bright green and sleek black. With a weight of only 91.3 grams, the retro yet modern Anatom eschews Rado’s ceramic bracelet tech for a soft rubber strap that matches the centre of its fume dial. With a thickness of 11.3mm, the automatic movement with its strong 72 hours of power reserve is visible through a display back, and offers a dressy take on summer.
Hublot has been spearheading the quest for coloured ceramics for many years, and it shows in the curated execution. New this summer is a shamelessly bright trifecta of sky blue, orange and navy in the latest, and once again skeletonised, Big Bang Unico Summer 2025. It does what it says on the proverbial tin, giving the less wrist-shy a wildly colourful way to express their taste for what is, in fact, elaborate craftsmanship in a (very) bold suit. This mid-size Hublot comes with a choice of sky blue or multicoloured rubber straps that befit its outgoing personality, with an in-house movement boasting a three-day power reserve.
Following the new direction headed by CEO Davide Cerrato, the Henley-based British brand Bremont has for the first time adopted ceramic technology for this 250-piece edition of the Supermarine. This lightweight 42mm version of the 500m-rated Bremont diver comes on a versatile fabric strap and features a deep green tactical vibe, perfect for your summer holidays if you plan to venture into the wilderness. The monobloc ceramic case holds a titanium movement frame and a knurled titanium bezel, while the matte dial has a modern look emphasising legibility with lumed markers and sword hands, and a few judicious orange details.
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
