With the launch of last year’s fine jewellery collection, Bottega Veneta acknowledged a rich history. Created in Vicenza, Italy, the jewellery is inspired by the region’s rich jewellery history, dating back to the 14th century when local artisans formed the first Constitution of the Guild of Goldsmiths of Vicenza.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

These traditional elements are intertwined throughout the jewellery’s second drop, a collection in two parts. The first, Enlaced, draws on Bottega Veneta’s distinctive design details, such as the intricate trompe l’oeil effect reminiscent of Bottega Veneta’s foulard intreccio technique, embossed on to a bracelet, rings, earrings, and necklaces.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

In the second part, Alchemy, bold colours juxtaposed against classic ribbons of white and yellow gold make a vibrant combination. In standout pieces, such as in the necklace encompassing 380 diamonds, 19 black onyx and 19 green agate stones, there is an easy fluidity which belies the preciousness of the materials.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

These new jewels join 2024’s collections, comprised of 15 pieces and divided into three parts, Drop, Primavera and Catena. Encompassing a love of organic forms, the curving silhouettes and considered techniques have been carried through to this year’s pieces.

bottegaveneta.com

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors