Bold colours and tactile textures: inside Bottega Veneta's second fine jewellery drop
The collection is composed of two parts: Enlaced and Alchemy
With the launch of last year’s fine jewellery collection, Bottega Veneta acknowledged a rich history. Created in Vicenza, Italy, the jewellery is inspired by the region’s rich jewellery history, dating back to the 14th century when local artisans formed the first Constitution of the Guild of Goldsmiths of Vicenza.
These traditional elements are intertwined throughout the jewellery’s second drop, a collection in two parts. The first, Enlaced, draws on Bottega Veneta’s distinctive design details, such as the intricate trompe l’oeil effect reminiscent of Bottega Veneta’s foulard intreccio technique, embossed on to a bracelet, rings, earrings, and necklaces.
In the second part, Alchemy, bold colours juxtaposed against classic ribbons of white and yellow gold make a vibrant combination. In standout pieces, such as in the necklace encompassing 380 diamonds, 19 black onyx and 19 green agate stones, there is an easy fluidity which belies the preciousness of the materials.
These new jewels join 2024’s collections, comprised of 15 pieces and divided into three parts, Drop, Primavera and Catena. Encompassing a love of organic forms, the curving silhouettes and considered techniques have been carried through to this year’s pieces.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
