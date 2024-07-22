Art, design and culture: Cartier in Singapore

Cartier’s iconic Trinity ring turns a youthful 100 this year and to mark the occasion, the French jewellery house has conceived Trinity 100, a commemorative pop-up exhibition, and sent it out on a whistle stop tour that kicked off in Shanghai in July and Singapore a couple of weeks later, with Tokyo in October, and a still secret city in the US in December.

To call the exhibition a pop-up, though - at least, if what we’re seeing in Singapore is any indication - is to do the whole production a disservice.

Curated by the Paris-based artistic director Jérôme Sans and designed by Cartier’s in-house team, the exhibition artfully weaves a multitude of disciplines - not least, music, sculpture, digital art, couture fashion, video art, photography and even kinetic art - into the history, evolution and design of Trinity.

Spread over seven rooms on the second floor of The Arts House - a handsome fin de siècle riverside pile that was once Singapore’s parliament in the colonial days - the exhibition begins in a striking way with a video broadcast on three stacked semi-circular screens, the story of the three Cartier brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques, segueing into sepia-toned photographs of the three flagship boutiques the brothers each headed in Paris, London and New York.

(Image credit: Cartier)

In the next room, an elegant black oval is framed by perfectly lit vitrines that track the Trinity’s design evolution through the decades first as the OG interlocking bands of rose, white and yellow gold, and later reimagined as necklace, bracelet, knuckle-duster, and even cigarette lighter, alongside historical ad campaigns.

The third room is particularly heartfelt - a bijou offbeat tribute made up of cut-out cloud, sketches and projected handwriting to Jean Cocteau who famously wore two Trinity rings on his left pinky and who told the actor, Jean Marais that the first band represented Cocteau, the second, Marais, and the third, their love.

Jérôme Sans’s bravura moment, though, was to commission 109 works by a global cabal of artists and presented in two capacious rooms as a sort of millennial cabinet de curiosités. The artists had only one short diktat: incorporate a circular story that represents Trinity.

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the Singapore leg of Trinity 100, 30 pieces are on display. The selection delights in its diversity and thoughtful interpretation of three. For instance, the London-based, Australian photographer Candice Lake’s portrait of the pregnant writer Tish Weinstock, A Trinity of Being, turns out to be meditation on mother, unborn child and the fact that the latter already carries within its ovaries the eggs of the next generation

(Image credit: Cartier)

Trilliance by Singaporean industrial designer Olivia Lee - who featured in the 2018 edition of Wallpaper* Handmade - charms for the precise engineering of its metal interlocking rings that spin in a spiral inside a glass prism.

Balanced against this are more obvious crowdpleasers, including Jackson Wang’s cocoon into which is piped on reloop the Hong Kong rapper’s self-penned, instant ear-worm piece, I’m Good; The Metal Trinity, Indian couturier Rimzim Dadu’s sari sculpted from metallic thread; and Trinity Go Round, Thai furniture designer Saran Yen Panya’s quirky carousel of a trio of interlocking stools, the latter proving definitively that three really is the charm.

Cartier’s Trinity 100 Pop-Up is currently showing at Singapore’s The Arts House, 15-23 July 2024. https://www.cartier.sg/en-sg/trinity100.html#artworks