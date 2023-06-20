Annette Welander’s rings make arresting architectural forms

Annette Welander draws on her distinctive sculptural aesthetic for a new collection of architecturally-inspired jewellery. The latest pieces from the Swedish jewellery designer, entitled Lemniscate, are crafted in a continuous piece of gold, teased into precious whorls and loops by artisans.

(Image credit: Annette Welander)

'The Lemniscate series has its origins in the architectural endeavour of making objects into everlasting monuments, collecting the fabrics of space and time,’ Welander tells us. ‘By challenging the idea of where something begins and ends, to erase the notion of limits and borders, we can start sculpting with a freedom of expression and design.’ The rings in the series emphasise this infinite concept, curing around the finger in a free-flowing fluidity, the curves never quite meeting in a full embrace.

(Image credit: Annette Welander)

In some pieces, castle-set diamonds are sprinkled on the curves of the gold, their setting allowing the light to flow through both sides of the diamond and making a light-filled compromise between form and function. ‘The question of form versus function provides an interesting standpoint within the architectural discipline,’ Welander adds. ‘Lemniscate has been carefully designed to be balanced in terms of ergonomics, variety and quality. With the variation of its form, the design offers unique perspectives from different angles. Compiled from different fields of professions, from architects to designers and poets, the design house at Annette Welander would argue that Lemniscate offers no compromise between the two, it constitutes a balance. A balance of time, form and function.’

