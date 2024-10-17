A Lange & Söhne’s new watch marks 25 years of a classic chronograph

Upon its launch 25 years ago, the A Lange & Söhne Datograph watch set the standard in classic chronograph design and technique. Both technically complex and beautifully finished, it continues to be held up as a yardstick for watch design. Appropriately then, its latest birthday is a milestone the Glashütte-based brand is keen to mark, and sees the release of the limited-edition Datograph Handwerkskunst in celebration.

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

‘The original Datograph from 1999 was the first newly developed chronograph in the industry for many decades, and not just in Germany,’ says director of product development Anthony de Haas of why the occasion is a momentous one. ‘It is clear how important this watch was to us in the late 1990s. It ushered in a level of fine watchmaking that we hadn't seen before and that still continues today. We wanted to celebrate this quarter of a century in the typical Lange way and launch some great watches. We started the anniversary with the two timepieces we presented at Watches and Wonders 2024 back in April, namely the Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon Honeygold “Lumen” and the Datograph Up/Down in white gold.

‘Now, with the Datograph Handwerkskunst, we pay tribute to the Datograph with a piece packed with exclusive decorations that accord the unparalleled dial design of the original model an artistic and refined appearance. The limitation of 25 pieces is also a nod to the anniversary year. But that’s not all: to round up the celebration, we presented another timepiece from the Datograph family, the Datograph Up/Down "Hampton Court Edition", at the Concours of Elegance in London. This unique piece in white gold with a grey dial and engraved hinged cuvette will be auctioned on 9 November 2024 by the auction house Phillips for the benefit of The Prince's Trust, a UK-based youth charity under the patronage of King Charles III.’

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

The new editions pay particular attention to design details, with tremblage engraving (an old technique that creates an uneven surface) on the black rhodium dial, and brilliantly polished levers that mean the watch dial catches the light.

‘“Handwerkskunst” is German for “craftsmanship”,’ de Haas adds. ‘So, our finishers and engravers create the decorative opulence our Handwerkskunst editions are known for with endless patience, ample experience, a keen eye, a steady hand, as well as the absolute commitment to perfect every single detail. Whether tremblage engraving of the dial, black polishing of the chronograph levers or the hand-engraved balance cock with vine motive, the Datograph Handwerkskunst combines superb craftsmanship in the smallest of spaces. Furthermore, we added details like the Roman numerals as a [nod] to the original 1999 Datograph.’

