Charming and quaint, the Swiss city of Basel may be modest in nature, but every June, it becomes the centre of attention for the art world, roaring to life with a sprawling exhibition of works by more than 4,000 artists from five continents, represented by some 290 galleries. A flagship cultural event, Art Basel has been operating for more than five decades, setting the blueprint for sibling fairs elsewhere that now define the art-world calendar. When not fully immersed in the art experience, participating gallerists take advantage of a city defined as much by its medieval heritage and classical modernism as by its contemporary expressions. With Art Basel 2026 taking place 18-21 June, here, five of them share their favourite cafés, bars and restaurants.

Where to eat and drink in Basel, the insiders’ guide

Casey Kaplan

Casey Kaplan Founder and owner of Casey Kaplan Gallery Located in New York City, Casey Kaplan maintains an international roster of established and emerging artists. The gallery returns to Art Basel 2026 this year with a group exhibition featuring multidisciplinary works by Patricia Fernández Carcedo, Kevin Beasley, Sydney Cain, and Giorgio Griffa, among others. You can find the gallery at booth K24.

Morning treat at Hotel Märthof Basel

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‘I do not drink coffee, just tea, so I like to begin my days in Basel with a hot green tea on the roof of the Hotel Märthof, which looks out on the Marktplatz, where some mornings you have a bird’s-eye view of the fresh fruit vendors. That is the best place to buy strawberries.’

Hotel Märthof Basel is located at Marktgasse 19, 4001 Basel, Switzerland

Wine o’clock at Consum Weinbar

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‘A glass or two of rosé from Provence in the afternoon outdoors at Consum Weinbar (across the street from Hotel Krafft) is the best spot for a break with friends and colleagues. It feels local and an escape from the art fair.’

Consum Weinbar is located at Rheingasse 19, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

Dinner at Restaurant Krafft Basel

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‘I recommend the river fish en papillote while dining outdoors along the Rhine at Restaurant Krafft. You can hear the rushing river from your table, which is a nice way to unwind after a long day at the art fair.’

Restaurant Krafft Basel is located at Hotel Krafft Basel, Rheingasse 12, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

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Galerie nächst St. Stephan

Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Owner at Galerie nächst St. Stephan Galerie nächst St Stephan became Austria’s first gallery dedicated to postwar avant-garde art when it opened in Vienna in 1954. Current owner and Basel native Rosemarie Schwarzwälder joined as director in 1978 and bought the gallery a decade later, refreshing its programme towards international abstraction and concept-based art. You can find Galerie nächst St Stephan during Art Basel 2026 at booth A6 (Galleries).

Morning treat at Confiserie Schiesser

(Image credit: Courtesy of Confiserie Schiesser)

‘One of my favourite coffee places is Confiserie Schiesser on the Marktplatz, a very traditional spot. As children, we all loved their famous Schoggi S pastries, and I still love them today – crispy on the outside and soft and slightly creamy on the inside. It was the usual treat that my mother would bring home for my three sisters and me on a Saturday.’

Confiserie Schiesser is located at Marktpl. 19, 4051 Basel, Switzerland

Wine o’clock at Imi Bar

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‘For drinks, I recommend the Imi Bar in the Volkshaus Basel. A great place named after German artist Imi Knoebel, who designed the glass windows.’

Imi Bar is located at Rebgasse 12-14, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

Dinner at Rhyschänzli

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‘Restaurant Rhyschänzli simply has wonderful cuisine: international with a touch of Swiss and a hint of Italian. During the summer, it’s lovely to sit outside on the sidewalk. Even though it’s usually very busy, the restaurant team has excellent service, and the asparagus is always a great recommendation.’

Rhyschänzli is located at Lichtstrasse 9, 4056 Basel, Switzerland

Lehmann Maupin

Morning treat at Restaurant Beyeler im Park

Shasha Tittmann Director at Lehmann Maupin Rachel Lehmann and David Maupin co-founded Lehmann Maupin in 1996 in New York. Today, the gallery has permanent locations in New York, Seoul, and London, and champions artists whose work challenges notions of identity. You can find Lehmann Maupin during Art Basel 2026 at booth C4.

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‘Mornings at Fondation Beyeler are magical. I always get a coffee and a croissant in the garden cafe to spend more time outdoors. When I need to have a quick breakfast meeting near the fair: Fruhling or Bru Speciality Coffee. My go-to breakfast is a flat white with oat milk, avocado and eggs.’

Restaurant Beyeler im Park is located at Fondation Beyeler, Baselstrasse 101, 4125 Riehen, Switzerland

Wine o'clock at Bar Les Trois Rois

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‘An aperitivo at Bar Le Trois Rois is a ritual for the art world – a sunset drink overlooking the river, before the evening crowd walks in.’

Bar Les Trois Rois is located at Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois, Blumenrain 8, 4001 Basel, Switzerland

Dinner at Zum goldenen Fass

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‘Zum goldenen Fass offers a seasonal menu, a good wine list, and a great atmosphere. All within walking distance of the fair. I eat everything, but it’s their vegetables that shine. On the nights I can’t get a last-minute reservation somewhere, Thai food at Thai Family Restaurant is always there for me.’

Zum goldenen Fass is located at Hammerstrasse 108, 4057 Basel, Switzerland

STPI

Jefferson Jong Head of sales at STPI Singaporean workshop and gallery STPI sits alongside the National Gallery Singapore and the Singapore Art Museum as part of the national Visual Arts Cluster. It's known for partnering with contemporary artists to evolve creatively through the mediums of print and paper. As part of Art Basel 2026, the non-profit organisation is presenting a solo exhibition by Thai collage artist Udomsak Krisanamis. You can find it at booth S15 (Edition).

Morning treat at Confiserie Beschle - Clara

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‘On the busier mornings – which are most of them during Basel week – I’ll swing by Confiserie Beschle on Clarastrasse. It’s a short walk from Messe, and there’s something grounding about starting the day with a simple latte and a croissant before the craziness starts. Simple, but it gives you the right fix from the beginning.’

Confiserie Beschle - Clara is located at Clarastrasse 4, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

Wine o’clock at Flore

(Image credit: Courtesy of Flore)

‘When I need to decompress after a long day at the fair, Flore is where I end up – or simply opening a bottle of beer by the Rhine. No fuss, no scene, just warmth. There’s an ease to it that I really value during a week that can otherwise feel relentless.’

Flore is located at Klybeckstrasse 5, 4057 Basel, Switzerland

Dinner at Alchemist

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alchemist)

‘The honest answer is our apartment. Our team normally rents an Airbnb during Basel week, and we cook Asian food for fellow gallerists and friends – we cooked Lu Rou Fan (braised pork rice) last year, for example. Those evenings are often the highlight of my week. That said, if dining out, I’d head to Alchemist for their poulet lollis or spare ribs.’

Alchemist is located at Schifflände 1, 4051 Basel, Switzerland

Xavier Hufkens

Xavier Hufkens Founder of Xavier Hufkens Founded over three decades ago and with three locations in Brussels, Xavier Hufkens is acclaimed for its wide-ranging programme of solo exhibitions by multiple generations of leading artists, including Louise Bourgeois, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Alice Neel. You can find the Belgian gallery during Art Basel 2026 at booth B18 (Galleries)

Morning treat at Konditorei-Confiserie Gilgen

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‘I always enjoy starting the day with a stop at Konditorei-Confiserie Gilgen. There’s something very comforting about sitting down with a coffee and a fresh pastry before the day begins. I usually order coffee with a buttery croissant, and I never leave without taking some traditional Basel Läckerli home with me. They make the perfect gift (or late-night snack).’

Konditorei-Confiserie Gilgen is located at Spalenberg 6, 4051 Basel, Switzerland

Wine o’clock at Bar Les Trois Rois

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‘The bar of the Trois Rois is probably my favourite place for a drink in Basel. The terrace overlooking the Rhine is hard to beat, especially at sunset after a long day. I usually go for a glass of wine there, although their cocktails are equally good. It has that rare mix of elegance and ease that makes you want to stay longer than planned.’

Bar Les Trois Rois is located at Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois, Blumenrain 8, 4001 Basel, Switzerland

Dinner at Restaurant Chez Donati

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‘We traditionally have our team dinner at Chez Donati, which has become a ritual I really look forward to every year. It’s one of those timeless places with impeccable old-school service and a warm, familiar atmosphere. I usually order a classic pasta or a Milanese – simple, comforting, and always perfect.’

Restaurant Chez Donati is located at Hotel Stadthof, Gerbergasse 84, 4001 Basel, Switzerland