George Lucas has given the world an immense amount of entertainment over the decades, most notably via a dozen Star Wars films. Earlier this month, the filmmaker, along with his wife Mellody Hobson, gave America an otherwordly new cultural destination, The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art – and a restaurant, Skywalker Grill.

The restaurant sits at the top of Ma Yansong's otherworldly new building. And like the museum's broader mission, Skywalker Grill is all about the power of visual storytelling, not to mention fresh takes on classic American fare. With views over downtown Los Angeles and references to Lucas' famed Northern California workplace Skywalker Ranch, the destination provides an out-of-this-world place to unwind after a day traipsing through galleries. Here's what to expect.

(Image credit: Tom McGovern)

Wallpaper* dines at Skywalker Grill

The Mood: A galaxy far, far away

Designed by Rockwell Group’s Los Angeles office, the restaurant features a generous open floor plan, defined by green-hued leather and velvet banquettes tucked into undulating timber room dividers. The sweeping dining room opens out onto a large dining patio with breathtaking city views.

According to firm founder David Rockwell, the design language borrows from midcentury modernism and the idea that architecture can also tell stories. ‘We wanted the restaurant to feel connected to George Lucas’ world through materiality, craftsmanship, imagination and an optimism about the future of design,’ Rockwell says.

(Image credit: Tom McGovern)

While there are touches of luxe materials throughout (like a bar clad in silver gilt), cherry wood is the primary material, a stylish foil to the building's futuristic space-age envelope; no two panels are alike, thanks to the meticulous work of a local fabricator.

‘The continuous curves and sculpted transitions give the room a sense of movement,’ Rockwell adds. ‘George is naturally drawn to midcentury design and cherry wood is a featured material in his warm and inviting Skywalker Ranch. The space feels almost cinematic in its geometry.’

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(Image credit: Tom McGovern)

The food: surprisingly down-to-earth

Chef Diego Cardoso, the culinary director for Rhubarb Hospitality Collection and Oak View Group, oversee daily lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus that lean on California-ingredient-driven American cuisine, along with some childhood comfort food favourites.

(Image credit: Tom McGovern)

The chicken tenders are a hefty order served with a side of creamy ranch and a generous dollop of caviar. Another sharable hit comes in the form of pigs in a blanket with ballpark-style hotdog bites wrapped around an ‘everything’ croissant, with a spicy mustard dipping sauce. Both are pure comfort and great for bar snacks with a watermelon margarita or coconut martini after a day at the museum.

(Image credit: Tom McGovern)

For a family meal with the kids, add a signature Skywalker Ranch wagyu burger or mac ’n’ cheese. Lobster salad or honey miso-glazed salmon are lighter options, and surprisingly, so is the chicken mushroom crepe. Large-format plates include pounded-flat crispy chicken Milanese on a bed of fennel and arugula with shaved Parmesan, or the prime New York steak with chimichurri, and herbed French fries, with a wine list that leans heavily on Napa Valley. The rich chocolate layer cake rounds out the meal, and you really won’t need to count calories when you are traversing across the massive museum, library and gardens.

While familiar, this is not your typical museum fare, and the modern, futuristic design of the room is a stunning addition to the Lucas legacy.