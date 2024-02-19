Kawamichiya Kosho-An is a 110-year-old Kyoto townhouse-turned-restaurant
Kawamichiya Kosho-An is a traditional soba restaurant reimagined by Endo Shojiro Design and td-Atelier
The centuries-old tradition of soba, a type of buckwheat noodle, has been declared an intangible cultural heritage in Japan. This recognition also extends to the establishments that serve them, like Kawamichiya in Kyoto, which has been in operation for over 300 years and is known for its homemade broth and soba noodle dishes that continue to attract visitors.
Step inside Kawamichiya Kosho-An in Kyoto
Kawamichiya Kosho-An is the brand’s newest outpost, opened in a 110-year-old Kyoto townhouse. Designer Endo Shojiro and architect Masaharu Tada from td-Atelier led the renovation process, adding fresh design details while preserving the original features of the 143 sq m building. They note: ‘Soba has been consumed in Japan since ancient times as an easy meal for everyone and a luxury presented to the shogun and lords. Our design of Kawamichiya Kosho-An caters to this beautiful ambiguity.’
The project included restoring lost design elements such as lattice windows and tiled roofs while adding new geometry and functionality to the space. The original tokonoma, a recessed space in a Japanese-style reception room, now serves as a display shield, while the wooden doors and shoji screens serve as walls and dividers.
For those seeking a quick bite, there’s dedicated space accessed directly via the main entrance, following a stone path. Diners seeking a prolonged meal can choose between group dinners on a large tatami-mat floor or the tori-doma zones, featuring intimate two-seater tables.
