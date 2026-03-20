Genso is a new dining hub situated within the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Sha Tin Racecourse, primed for feeding and entertaining guests as they enjoy live racing.

All bets on Genso, Hong Kong’s new dining spot

(Image credit: Common Studio)

Genso is situated across two floors, with its design led by Joyce Wang, founder of Joyce Wang Studio (the mastermind behind The Magarigawa Club Clubhouse in Chiba, and Club Bâtard , which won a Wallpaper* 2026 Design Award). Here, she has honed in on retrofuturism and created an eccentric-urban aesthetic inside the restaurant.

(Image credit: Common Studio)

(Image credit: Common Studio)

Wang’s inspiration was ignited by the idea of reimagining a classic racecourse, and seeing it through the lens of Tokyo’s Golden Gai streetscapes, the dynamism of manga, and the cinematic scenes and bright neon lights seen in Blade Runner.

(Image credit: Common Studio)

‘I was very much inspired by Hong Kong’s signature neon billboards and their dynamic lines, which guide the geometry of our design,’ Wang tells Wallpaper*. ‘I love the way the roads, bridges and flyovers knit a multi-dimensional web for you to view the city from different perspectives. We carried this idea through Genso to stretch the guest’s experience from the harbour to the peak.’

(Image credit: Common Studio)

(Image credit: Common Studio)

On the lower floor, visitors will find the Fudo Town Food Hall, which replicates the energetic nature of a Japanese market. On the second floor is the Izakaya, named after Japan's casual pub-style restaurants designed for socialising over drinks and sharing small dishes. Here, the feeling is calmer, while guests can view the hustle and bustle below. Each of the spaces is also equipped with food and drink offerings and arcade-style activities, while providing a view of the heart-pumping horse racing below.

(Image credit: Common Studio)

The palette comprises teal and aqua hues, complemented by orange and peach tones. Warm timber joinery, and patterned upholstery add a midcentury flair, while the floating neon islands nod to futurism. Ceramic detailing roots the design in its city context, as it wraps around the columns and mimics building façades.

(Image credit: Common Studio)

Joyce Wang Studio collaborated with Foreign Policy from Singapore on the interior graphics and branding to create Genso’s visual identity. These smaller details are at the heart of the design, from neon lighting, lanterns and ceramic tile artwork, echoing street signage and manga culture.

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‘Genso was imagined as a retro dreamscape – a vibrant world that invites wonder and adventure in its guests,’ says Wang. ‘It’s a celebration of community, nostalgia and play, and we’re so excited to share this unique experience with diners.’

joycewangstudio.com