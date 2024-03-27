Inside Palazzo Versace Macau, a lavish, mosaic-rich hotel
Palazzo Versace Macau, the brand’s first hotel in Asia, continues to preserve Donatella Versace’s swanky hospitality vision
The Palazzo Versace Macau hotel has opened in China, at Macau’s Grand Lisboa Palace Resort – known as the region’s equivalent of the Vegas strip, and renowned for its lavish entertainment and hospitality offerings, including The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel, which opened in 2023.
Palazzo Versace Macau opens its majestic doors
Commencing the journey into the long-awaited Palazzo Versace is a grand lobby embellished with a mosaic crafted from more than 80,000 hand-laid enamel tiles, which portrays the palazzo at Via Gesù 12 in Milan, where the Versace Atelier resides. This dedication to its origins resonates throughout the entirety of the property's design, as elaborate sculptures, custom carpets, and the iconic Medusa head motif intertwine with geometric patterns.
While embracing Italian aesthetics, Palazzo Versace Macau also pays homage to local Chinese traditions – symbols such as the chrysanthemum flower and an intricate dragon create a captivating fusion of cultures.
As guests ascend one of the resort’s three towers, they encounter 271 rooms and suites, each embodying the timeless elegance of an Italian palazzo. Within these sanctuaries, bespoke furniture, linens, and artworks curated exclusively for the hotel extend the Italian theme from public areas to private retreats.
The Premier and Deluxe Rooms are adorned with the house’s Barocco print and vibrant orchids, while the Grand Suites elevate the experience with Versace-selected artworks and furnishings. At the pinnacle of luxury lies the Imperial Suite, featuring Versace Home furniture and chinaware from the Rosenthal x Versace Asian Dream collection.
The dining experience at Palazzo Versace Macau includes two exquisite venues. Don Alfonso 1890, a Michelin-starred restaurant, transports diners to the sun-drenched shores of southern Italy, while La Scala del Palazzo pays homage to Versace’s Milanese palazzo with its grand staircase.
Wellness and spa experiences at the property are equally extraordinary – from mosaic-adorned spa facilities, including a Versace-inspired Turkish hammam, to the fitness studio and Romanesque outdoor pool in the hotel’s private gardens, each enclave embodies the brand’s modern take on classical beauty. The swimming pool, entered through a waterfall, showcases the hotel’s signature dragon depicted in a mosaic by Fantini Mosaici.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The Macau property joins the house’s Palazzo Versace Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which opened in 2016.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Corfu hotel Domes Miramare redefines beachfront bliss
Make like Jackie O at Corfu hotel Domes Miramare, a property with contemporary luxury and echoes of 1960s glamour in spades
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Art Basel Hong Kong 2024: what to see
Art Basel Hong Kong 2024 sees the fair back bigger and better than ever. Navigate the highlights with our guide
By Lauren Ho Published
-
This office interior by Faye Toogood is a communal space that encourages collaboration
The new Hato Studio London offices by Faye Toogood encourage IRL collaboration through a tactile environment
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
West Kowloon wonders to discover now
Cultural and culinary adventures, extraordinary spaces and outstanding experiences in West Kowloon, Hong Kong
By Simon Mills Last updated
-
Ramshackle farmhouse in China's Hubei province gets a slick makeover
The reimagined farmhouse is now a contemporary bolthole
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Beast x Gubi House — Shanghai, China
By Cat Nelson Last updated
-
Littlenap — Hangzhou, China
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Théatre — Beijing, China
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Mooncraft — Shanghai, China
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Scotts Fish & Chips — Chengdu, China
By Melina Keays Last updated
-
St. Regis — Hong Kong, China
By Melina Keays Last updated