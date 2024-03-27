Inside Palazzo Versace Macau, a lavish, mosaic-rich hotel

Palazzo Versace Macau, the brand’s first hotel in Asia, continues to preserve Donatella Versace’s swanky hospitality vision

palazzo versace macau interior with flamboyantly patterned floor
Palazzo Versace Macau
(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)
By Sofia de la Cruz
published

The Palazzo Versace Macau hotel has opened in China, at Macau’s Grand Lisboa Palace Resort – known as the region’s equivalent of the Vegas strip, and renowned for its lavish entertainment and hospitality offerings, including The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel, which opened in 2023.

Palazzo Versace Macau opens its majestic doors

Palazzo Versace Macau entrance

Palazzo Versace Macau entrance

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Commencing the journey into the long-awaited Palazzo Versace is a grand lobby embellished with a mosaic crafted from more than 80,000 hand-laid enamel tiles, which portrays the palazzo at Via Gesù 12 in Milan, where the Versace Atelier resides. This dedication to its origins resonates throughout the entirety of the property's design, as elaborate sculptures, custom carpets, and the iconic Medusa head motif intertwine with geometric patterns.

Palazzo Versace Macau main lobby

Main lobby

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau lobby chandelier

Lobby chandelier

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

While embracing Italian aesthetics, Palazzo Versace Macau also pays homage to local Chinese traditions – symbols such as the chrysanthemum flower and an intricate dragon create a captivating fusion of cultures.

As guests ascend one of the resort’s three towers, they encounter 271 rooms and suites, each embodying the timeless elegance of an Italian palazzo. Within these sanctuaries, bespoke furniture, linens, and artworks curated exclusively for the hotel extend the Italian theme from public areas to private retreats.

Palazzo Versace Macau Imperial Suite

Imperial Suite

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau Imperial Suite

Imperial Suite

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The Premier and Deluxe Rooms are adorned with the house’s Barocco print and vibrant orchids, while the Grand Suites elevate the experience with Versace-selected artworks and furnishings. At the pinnacle of luxury lies the Imperial Suite, featuring Versace Home furniture and chinaware from the Rosenthal x Versace Asian Dream collection.

Palazzo Versace Macau Imperial Suite

Imperial Suite

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau Imperial Suite

Imperial Suite

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The dining experience at Palazzo Versace Macau includes two exquisite venues. Don Alfonso 1890, a Michelin-starred restaurant, transports diners to the sun-drenched shores of southern Italy, while La Scala del Palazzo pays homage to Versace’s Milanese palazzo with its grand staircase.

Palazzo Versace Macau Don Alfonso 1890

Don Alfonso 1890

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau Don Alfonso 1890

Don Alfonso 1890 featuring Versace x Rosenthal ceramics

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau La Scala del Palazzo

La Scala del Palazzo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau La Scala del Palazzo

La Scala del Palazzo, featuring Versace x Rosenthal ceramics

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Wellness and spa experiences at the property are equally extraordinary – from mosaic-adorned spa facilities, including a Versace-inspired Turkish hammam, to the fitness studio and Romanesque outdoor pool in the hotel’s private gardens, each enclave embodies the brand’s modern take on classical beauty. The swimming pool, entered through a waterfall, showcases the hotel’s signature dragon depicted in a mosaic by Fantini Mosaici.

Palazzo Versace Macau Spa

The spa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Palazzo Versace Macau Spa

The spa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The Macau property joins the house’s Palazzo Versace Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which opened in 2016.

Palazzo Versace Macau Outdoor Pool

The outdoor pool

(Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

grandlisboapalace.com

Topics
China Versace
Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸