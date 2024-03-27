Inside Palazzo Versace Macau, a lavish, mosaic-rich hotel

The Palazzo Versace Macau hotel has opened in China, at Macau’s Grand Lisboa Palace Resort – known as the region’s equivalent of the Vegas strip, and renowned for its lavish entertainment and hospitality offerings, including The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel, which opened in 2023.

Palazzo Versace Macau opens its majestic doors

Palazzo Versace Macau entrance (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Commencing the journey into the long-awaited Palazzo Versace is a grand lobby embellished with a mosaic crafted from more than 80,000 hand-laid enamel tiles, which portrays the palazzo at Via Gesù 12 in Milan, where the Versace Atelier resides. This dedication to its origins resonates throughout the entirety of the property's design, as elaborate sculptures, custom carpets, and the iconic Medusa head motif intertwine with geometric patterns.

Main lobby (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Lobby chandelier (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

While embracing Italian aesthetics, Palazzo Versace Macau also pays homage to local Chinese traditions – symbols such as the chrysanthemum flower and an intricate dragon create a captivating fusion of cultures.

As guests ascend one of the resort’s three towers, they encounter 271 rooms and suites, each embodying the timeless elegance of an Italian palazzo. Within these sanctuaries, bespoke furniture, linens, and artworks curated exclusively for the hotel extend the Italian theme from public areas to private retreats.

Imperial Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Imperial Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The Premier and Deluxe Rooms are adorned with the house’s Barocco print and vibrant orchids, while the Grand Suites elevate the experience with Versace-selected artworks and furnishings. At the pinnacle of luxury lies the Imperial Suite, featuring Versace Home furniture and chinaware from the Rosenthal x Versace Asian Dream collection.

Imperial Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Imperial Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The dining experience at Palazzo Versace Macau includes two exquisite venues. Don Alfonso 1890, a Michelin-starred restaurant, transports diners to the sun-drenched shores of southern Italy, while La Scala del Palazzo pays homage to Versace’s Milanese palazzo with its grand staircase.

Don Alfonso 1890 (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Don Alfonso 1890 featuring Versace x Rosenthal ceramics (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

La Scala del Palazzo (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

La Scala del Palazzo, featuring Versace x Rosenthal ceramics (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

Wellness and spa experiences at the property are equally extraordinary – from mosaic-adorned spa facilities, including a Versace-inspired Turkish hammam, to the fitness studio and Romanesque outdoor pool in the hotel’s private gardens, each enclave embodies the brand’s modern take on classical beauty. The swimming pool, entered through a waterfall, showcases the hotel’s signature dragon depicted in a mosaic by Fantini Mosaici.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The spa (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The spa (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

The Macau property joins the house’s Palazzo Versace Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which opened in 2016.

The outdoor pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Macau)

grandlisboapalace.com