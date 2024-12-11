Tour a new Sardinian hotel hidden among sand dunes
Hotel Le Dune Piscinas is a cosy five-star boutique resort surrounded by the untamed natural beauty of Sardinia’s Costa Verde
Sardinia, one of the Mediterranean’s most captivating jewels, still harbours largely untouched terrain to the southeast, known as the Costa Verde (Green Coast). Here, in the municipality of Arbus, just over an hour from Cagliari, abandoned mines and former workers’ homes litter the terrain as a visual reminder of the region’s former mineral wealth. The sand has long since covered the tracks that once carried the minerals through Europe’s highest dunes and Unesco World Heritage Site, down to the former storage deposit that is now Hotel Le Dune Piscinas. This listed five-star luxury boutique resort features 28 rooms and suites that celebrate the region’s heritage and craftsmanship.
First look: Hotel Le Dune Piscinas
Wall-mounted LED lamps designed by German artist Moritz Waldemeyer flicker and illuminate the cart tunnel and new entrance. There is an embracing cocoon-like atmosphere as you transition from the oasis of the outdoors into the intimacy of the interior space. It’s not uncommon to see guests walk the teak floors barefoot or in bamboo flip-flops – after a couple of days at Le Dune, it starts to feel like home.
The isolated building is set over three floors, with only the dunes and the Mediterranean as its neighbours. It has direct access to the beach and has been designed as the perfect getaway for couples. The rooms are bright and spacious with Sardinian relief patternwork on the walls adding interest while the artwork inspires intrigue. On the upper floors direct views of the sea and the sand dunes from the balconies will have you staring out for hours while the integrated sound system plays music of your choice.
A metalwork arch installation by local artist Francesca Frau leads guests from the reception area to a spacious American bar, featuring upholstery and textiles by Sardinian weaver Maria Antonia Urru. This space was the original warehouse, which remains largely unchanged, though enhanced. Large flagstone flooring and the original stone walls have been left uncovered. An inviting fireplace beckons guests to gather around while enjoying a drink or reading a book, with floor lamps providing mood lighting. Double doors lead out to the terrace, where you can spend hours star-gazing on the Pedrali ‘Panerea’ chairs while enjoying an aperitif.
There’s more to the building than you’d expect, including a library with many books dedicated to Sardinian culture, a Finnish spa offering relaxing and rejuvenating treatments, while there’s a sauna and gym that can be used at your convenience. Unique features include a silent outdoor cinema, and if you prefer the pool to the sea, you’ll discover they come with integrated treadmills.
Two restaurants exalt Italian cuisine and they also serve the island’s renowned Carloforte Tuna. Ginepro has direct views out to the sea, while Rosso Tramonto offers a delectable gourmet tasting menu that you perhaps wouldn’t expect to find in this remote location. The warm terracotta colours and murals by artist Crisa in the latter creates an intimate ambience. If you're not up for the tasting menu, try the Sardinian ‘fregola’ pasta with mussels, and of course, the iconic ‘Pane Carasau’ bread served with every meal.
Hotel Le Dune Piscinas is located at via Bau, 1, località Piscinas, di, 09031 Ingurtosu SU, Italy, ledunepiscinas.com
