Soak up Barcelona vistas from the redesigned Grand Hotel Central's rooftop pool
Grand Hotel Central, designed by Sagrada, opens its doors in the heart of Barcelona’s old town
Although Barcelona is mostly famed for the organic, ornamental architecture of Catalan Modernisme, a countermovement called Noucentisme also emerged in the early 20th century, instead championing values of reason, order and clarity. In contrast with the bohemian wave of Modernisme pioneered by Gaudí and his peers, the Noucentista style rejected indulgently decorative aesthetics in favour of a classicist approach to design that was rational and sober.
Tour the Grand Hotel Central, Barcelona
This was the style that appealed most to Francesc Cambó, a wealthy politician and philanthropist who commissioned the architect Adolf Florensa to design a seven-storey building on Barcelona’s Via Laietana in 1926. Today, it’s the Grand Hotel Central, which London-based studio Sagrada has redesigned for its opening under new ownership this summer – and the original owner’s residence and private rooftop garden remain at the top.
Believed to have been Barcelona’s first building with a lift, it’s also among the very few in the city influenced by the Chicago School of Architecture. Sagrada’s director, Juan Álvarez says he sees this in elements like the simplicity of the facade (unlike heavily decorated facades of Modernista buildings) featuring multiple wide windows in a grid arrangement.
The designers at Sagrada – known for their work on London’s Arts Club and the St Regis Hotel in Venice – wanted to evoke a flavour of the Noucentista principles of clean lines and understated colours to their custom-made decoration for the Barcelona property’s 147 bedrooms. A wall made of long, narrow timber slats divides the room, while a repeated vertical pattern is also found in the headboard, consisting of upholstered panels – some blush pink, others chalky green – set within a wooden frame.
But rather than submitting entirely to the sobriety of Noucentisme, Alvarez says his team also wanted to bring a touch of fun to the space, with the curved, organic shapes of the coffee table, chaise longue and wooden minibar unit making a break from the straight lines. Cambó’s gardens inspired the patterns embroidered into the cushions and the sides of leather-seated hexagonal stools.
The rugs feature abstract, geometric patterns, while other designs are inspired by original pieces from Cambó’s home, such as the wooden boiserie in the walls, the cornices in the ceiling and the double-doored, fold-out mirrors. There are also talks of opening the Cambó residence and garden to the public - but in the meantime, there’s a new rooftop bar right by them, while the family’s original grand library is used for literary events.
Grand Hotel Central is located at Via Laietana, 30, Barcelona, grandhotelcentral.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Agnish Ray is a travel and culture writer based in Madrid. Aside from Wallpaper*, he covers Spain for publications like The Guardian, The Times, The Telegraph, Financial Times, Conde Nast Traveller, Sleeper, Elephant, Kinfolk and others. Agnish has also worked as a strategist in the arts sector and as an adjunct professor at IE School of Architecture and Design in Spain.
-
Fotografiska Shanghai invites us to 'a poetic immersion' into the realm of photography
Fotografiska Shanghai by AIM Architecture opens nestled into a green corner of the Chinese city's Suzhou Creek
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Create ultimate home spa with Effe's latest sauna
A home sauna to create ultimate spa in your home: the newly redesigned Logica Plus by Italian brand Effe, effortlessly fuses sauna, hammam and shower to create a fully immersive wellness experience
By Anne Soward Published
-
We tour Silver Lake House, an architecture couple's ultimate Los Angeles 'urban sanctuary'
Silver Lake House by Standard Architecture | Design is the practice founders Jeffrey Allsbrook and Silvia Kuhle's idyllic personal home in California
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Madrid bars: a local’s guide to sipping in style
Discover the best design-led Madrid bars, as sampled by local travel and culture writer Agnish Ray
By Agnish Ray Published
-
Tour the new Mondrian Ibiza, chic sophistication by the Balearic Sea
Mondrian opens in Ibiza with a bold and inventive design by Madrid-based Cuarto Interior
By Lauren Ho Published
-
It’s a Paul & Shark summer at Juvia restaurant in Formentera
Paul & Shark dresses Formentera restaurant Juvia for the summer season, with suitably nautical nods
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The free-spirited Hyde brand opens its first European outpost in Ibiza
Hyde Ibiza is a laid-back, modern hideaway right by the locally-loved beaches of Cala Llonga Bay
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Brutalist restaurant opens at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum
The restaurant at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum is a concrete-garnished space designed by Zooco Estudio overlooking Santander Bay
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Still got it: Marbella Club celebrates 70 years of uninhibited glamour
Marbella Club announces a summertime of parties, retreats and collaborations to celebrate its platinum anniversary
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Hotel Arbaso in San Sebastián blends bespoke design with nods to Basque heritage
Hotel Arbaso, which sits next to San Sebastián’s storied Buen Pastor Cathedral, boasts interiors by Spanish architecture studio Fiark
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Portella is a noble hotel in Palma de Mallorca’s old town
Portella occupies a 17th-century house renovated by interior designers at Festen and architecture studio Gras Reyné
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published