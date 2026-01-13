Meliá Collection debuts on the Iberian Peninsula with Casa de las Artes (meaning ‘house of the arts’ in Spanish): a Madrid hotel that doesn’t take its surroundings or history for granted. Drawing on the boutique sensibility that defines this Meliá division, yet executed with the confidence of a venerable hospitality group, the property positions culture at its core. The standout? An ambitious programme of live music, cinema, dance, literary events and culinary experiences that celebrates the seven fine arts – and makes guests, quite simply, feel en casa.

Wallpaper* checks in at Casa de Las Artes, Madrid

What’s on your doorstep?

Casa de las Artes enjoys dual access, with a main entrance on Atocha Street and a secondary entrance on the parallel Moratín Street, which also offers a shortcut to the Museo del Prado. It is a privileged location, situated within the Spanish capital’s so-called ‘Art Triangle’. As such, both the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofía Museum are within walking distance.

Hotel exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Cine Doré (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

The hotel also sits within the Barrio de las Letras, next to the Cervantes Society building, where the first edition of Don Quixote de la Mancha and other masterpieces of Spain’s Golden Age were printed. Few places in the world can claim such a literary heritage. A personal favourite is neighbouring Santa Isabel Street, home to the art-deco Cine Doré and a lively glut of tabernas, bakeries, cafés and bookshops.

Who is behind the design?

ASAH Studio, led by father-and-daughter duo Álvaro and Adriana Sans, spearheaded the transformation of the property. Casa de las Artes spans four heritage-protected buildings, anchored by a palatial main block designed by Ricardo García Guereta and José María Otamendi and built in 1913. The building originally housed the headquarters of the General Association of Employees and Workers of the Railways of Spain, a meaningful institution in Madrid’s social and industrial history.

‘The design process began with extensive research into the area’s architecture, museum collections, and the artists who have shaped the neighbourhood’s identity, ensuring that every material choice was rooted in context rather than purely decorative,’ explains Adriana Sans. The palatial public interiors lean into terracotta tones that set off the original mouldings and coffered ceilings. A museum-adjacent warmth runs through the hotel, punctuated by green and red velvet upholstery in the common areas.

Lobby (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Lobby (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Furnishings from brands such as Andreu World, Sancal, Pedrali, Kettal and Santa & Cole (among others) were selected for their timelessness and their affinity with the building’s architectural language. ASAH Studio also customised many pieces – and designed others specifically for the hotel – using walnut, Marquina marble, brass and dramatic velvet across public spaces and rooms.

To strengthen the hotel’s connection to the place, the team paid particular attention to the art programme. In the reception area, original Don Quixote lithographs by Salvador Dalí (from the 1957 Joseph Foret edition) are displayed. Sculpture is integrated throughout, too. ‘One of the most emblematic examples is the collection of miniature meninas [infant girls] by Spanish sculptor Miguel Guía, displayed at reception,’ notes Sans.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Library (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

The room to book

Guest rooms are more pared back than the public areas: compact but luminous, with views of Atocha (city view), Calle de Moratín (street view) or the internal courtyard. There are 137 keys in total; while the entry categories are efficient in size, the suites make longer stays genuinely comfortable. Book the Artist Junior Suite with Terrace for warm evenings outdoors and the sharpest detailing.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Across the rooms, walnut and black-and-white Marquina marble form the core palette: warming and enveloping. Bathrooms are visually integrated into the sleeping space but can be screened off with velvet curtains. As a tribute to Miguel de Cervantes and the Cervantine tradition of the neighbourhood, each room includes a Don Quixote engraving by Gustave Doré from the 1869 edition. Rooms come with Carner Barcelona toiletries, plus tea and coffee amenities.

Artist Junior Suite’s terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

One of Casa de las Artes’ standout spaces is the former theatre, now reimagined as a restaurant, bar and multi-purpose venue on the first floor. ‘Its transformation perfectly encapsulates the project’s philosophy: respecting the memory of the place while giving it contemporary life,’ says Sans. The all-day hub is called Maché (a nod to papier-mâché), and the atmosphere leans theatrical, like a modern swing salon. Among the most distinctive features are the stained-glass windows by the Maumejean Brothers workshop.

Maché restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Maché restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Plush velvet banquettes, marble floors and gilded accents play against cascading ceiling lamps. A long, wood-clad bar serves cocktails inspired by the seven arts – from a smoky Music riff to a more bitter, elegant Dance variation. Above the old stage machinery, an adjoining patio sits beneath a glass roof like a greenhouse, hosting live music and occasional sessions. The food is Mediterranean-leaning Spanish classics with a sharper edge: think cod brandade fritters with romesco, or glazed beef-cheek meatballs with Robuchon-style mash.

El Patio (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Where to switch off

Wellness buffs will head straight to the indoor pool, sauna and steam room, or the gym (with dance studio). Elsewhere, a handsome library and cultural centre deepen the hotel’s creative brief: architect and painter Ángel Vázquez was commissioned to produce 16 portraits of Spanish-language writers connected to Madrid, many tied to Barrio de las Letras. Guests can borrow from an extensive collection of volumes, and there’s also a small cinema (named after Pilar Miró) with daily screenings available on request.

Indoor Pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

The verdict

As Adriana Sans puts it, ‘Casa de las Artes is not a hotel that merely displays art, but a space where art is practised, shared, and celebrated’ through live music, cinema, dance, literary events and food-led programming. It’s a well-balanced property where the common spaces genuinely come alive in the evenings. Service feels human and attentive. It’s not ultra-luxe in the white-glove sense, but it is luxurious in how thoughtfully it builds a cultural world around the guest experience.

Maché restaurant private room (Image credit: Courtesy of Meliá)

Casa de Las Artes, a member of Meliá Collection, is located at C. de Atocha, 83, Centro, 28012 Madrid, Spain