Basq House is the eclectic-cool stay to know in Byron Bay

Byron Bay’s newest hotel, Basq House, comes courtesy of Melbourne-based owners Matt Walsh and Shane Wilkinson, who tapped Matt Dalby of StudioFAB and architectural interior designer Léo Terrando to conceptualise the house-style sanctuary on Fletcher Lane.

Basq House, Byron Bay

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

Taking its cues from a traditional Moroccan riad, Basq House entices you into spaces that ‘encourage both exploration and connection’, says Léo Terrando, such as the central courtyard where a shimmering magnesium pool is ensconced by overhanging palms and a mass of cabanas and pink umbrellas bursting against the white rendered façade; the speakeasy lounge with a lived-in ‘Maralunga’ sofa by Vico Magisretti for Casina; the sun-drenched library; and a reception area that doubles as a bar come midday.

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

Inspired by ‘Fauvism and the vibrant energy of Bohemian style’, Terrando has fused cultural heritage with artistic innovation and tradition with modernity to captivate and inspire guests – a cluster of woven pendant lights from Tigmi Trading sways in the breeze on entry, sculptural ceramics sit on hefty hand-carved wooden tables, there is a scattering of South African tribal masks and bespoke Pampa rugs, and an original artwork by Bia Ferrari of a Brazillian rainforest splashed across three giant panels in the library.

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

Upstairs, the rooms, which range from intimate one-nighters to spacious pool-facing suites, favour woods in rich caramels with warm terracotta accents. Brushed gold hardware is paired with creamy stone and rattan, and soothing curves feature throughout. ‘The idea between the guest rooms and the library was to create a degree of contraction and expansion. To play with dark and light as you adjust your eyes from inside and outside,’ comments Dalby. A ‘Blondewood and Cashmere’ signature scent with notes of sandalwood and exotic spices and a curated playlist by MustardMusic lull you into paradisial poolside reverie through a stretching archway crafted from Amercian oak veneer.

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

At Basq House, small indulgences come in the form of Mr Smith hair and body care, and a minibar that touts local artisanal fare – Blackboard batch brew coffee roasted in Burleigh, Maybe Sammy cocktails, and craft beers by Earth Rising. Pegged for completion by the end of the year, Basq House’s rooftop will feature a wellness concept and bathhouse with far-reaching views of the ocean. Nearby, Byron Bay’s intriguing coastal village is best explored on a complimentary ‘Lekker’ bike with a candy-coloured surfboard tucked under your arm.

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

(Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

Basq House is located at 4 Fletcher Ln, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia, basqhouse.com.au