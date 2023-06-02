Discover the newest jewel on the Amalfi Coast

By Hannah Silver
The Amalfi Coast has welcomed an elegant new addition with the opening of the Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel. 

Extensive renovations have transformed the 13th-century cliffside Capuchin convent into a chic haven, located a 15-minute walk away from Amalfi’s centre. Original features respect the early purpose of the building, with details from the monastic retreat faithfully preserved. Cloisters and an on-site Baroque church, with a majolica floor and marble altar, are a historial foil for the façade of the building itself, cast in the original colours and materials.

A new Amalfi Coast hotel

Inside, the historical preservation continues, with the 52 rooms and suites celebrating the wealth of natural materials that defined the convent. Precious metal, wood, leather and natural fibres are juxtaposed against lime-washed walls, original tiles and curved, vaulted ceilings, while furniture takes its cue from simple design codes.

Cuisine draws from Italian traditions, with executive chef Claudio Lanuto championing seasonal produce at Dei Cappucinni. At La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria, Gino Sorbillo’s eight signature pizzas invite visitors to discover the tastes of Campania. 

Elsewhere, guests can explore the region with thoughtfully curated experiences, from discovering the Path of the Gods – or the Sentiero Degli Dei – to trekking along the Lattari Mountains and discovering Pompei and Herculaneum. 

anantara.com/en/convento-di-amalfi

