Monopoly can be the game that threatens family relationships. Yet, since its original conception by Elizabeth Magie in 1903, it has remained a popular household name for its thrill of deal-making and property empire-building without real financial risk. Now, your favourite board game just got chicer.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the Côte d'Azur is the inspiration for a new custom version of Monopoly. More than 150 years of Riviera history is packaged onto the square board. Instead of the board being divided into the traditional streets, stations and utilities of varying value, in the new game, each square is defined by a place, a service, or a moment of history from the hotel.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc's Monopoly board game

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc Monopoly €280 SHOP NOW

Players have the choice of six gold figures to move around the board, including the Eden-Roc buoy, the Autobianchi Bianchina Eden-Roc (the hotel’s 1960s cabriolet), the Queen Elizabeth rose (featured in the hotel garden), and a director’s chair (an ode to the Cannes Film Festival). Banknotes feature a wing of the hotel, Pavillon Eden-Roc, while ‘Chance’ and ‘Community Chest’ cards present opportunities such as a private tasting at Michelin-starred Louroc or a game of pétanque with the hotel's managing director Philippe Perd.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc)

The hotel, which has a firm spot on The 50 Best Hotels 2026, has been an Antibes attraction since 1870. Its history inspired the game's illustrations by Haydée Otero, founder of Anisette Design, who used a palette of blues and greens, seen throughout the board and on the banknotes. The custom game, limited to 500 editions, preserves the traditional rules – let’s hope you draw the ‘get out of jail free’ card.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc)

The game is priced €280 and is available from 20 October 2026, while supplies last, via edenrocrivieracollection.com and at the Eden-Roc Riviera Collection boutique