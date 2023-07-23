Joséphine Fossey curates new artistic house rental concept in Gordes, Provence

Les Hauts de Gordes in Provence features artworks curated by Joséphine Fossey for a tranquil and elegant escape

pool at Les Hauts de Gordes
(Image credit: Mister Tripper)
By Hannah Silver
published

Art consultancy Joséphine Fossey Office took inspiration from the rich history of Provançal village Gordes to create the artistic concept behind this new luxury house rental. Les Hauts de Gordes, in the Luberon – tucked away from the crowds and with interiors designed by Jérémie du Chaffaut – is an elegant showcase for curator and creative director Fossey’s selection of artworks.

Living space at Les Hauts de Gordes Bastide curated by Joséphine Fossey Office

(Image credit: Courtesy Joséphine Fossey Office )

Fossey was inspired by artists including Victor Vasarely, who shifted towards the abstract after experiencing light-filled Gordes, to curate a series of bespoke installations, among them artist Gaultier Rimbault-Joffard’s metal gate at the entrance, setting the tone. 

Charles Kalpakian's geometric mirror sculpture and Robin Vermeersch’s play on water lend tranquillity to the garden, while Atelier Felicita and Sonia Rinaldi rethink the table on the terrace. 

picture on wall

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

Victor Marqué’s six bespoke sculptures inside are a sculptural foil for photography by Ilka Kramer and Yosigo, and the abstract paintings of Jesus Perea, nodding to a play on light throughout. 

iconic.house/les-hauts-de-gorde

Gordes Bastide by Joséphine Fossey Office

(Image credit: Courtesy Joséphine Fossey Office )

garden

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

interior desk

(Image credit: Mister Tripper)

house shelves

(Image credit: Mister Tripper)

house interior

(Image credit: Mister Tripper)

tables

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

water

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

house exterior

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)
France
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.

