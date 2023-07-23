Joséphine Fossey curates new artistic house rental concept in Gordes, Provence
Les Hauts de Gordes in Provence features artworks curated by Joséphine Fossey for a tranquil and elegant escape
Art consultancy Joséphine Fossey Office took inspiration from the rich history of Provançal village Gordes to create the artistic concept behind this new luxury house rental. Les Hauts de Gordes, in the Luberon – tucked away from the crowds and with interiors designed by Jérémie du Chaffaut – is an elegant showcase for curator and creative director Fossey’s selection of artworks.
Fossey was inspired by artists including Victor Vasarely, who shifted towards the abstract after experiencing light-filled Gordes, to curate a series of bespoke installations, among them artist Gaultier Rimbault-Joffard’s metal gate at the entrance, setting the tone.
Charles Kalpakian's geometric mirror sculpture and Robin Vermeersch’s play on water lend tranquillity to the garden, while Atelier Felicita and Sonia Rinaldi rethink the table on the terrace.
Victor Marqué’s six bespoke sculptures inside are a sculptural foil for photography by Ilka Kramer and Yosigo, and the abstract paintings of Jesus Perea, nodding to a play on light throughout.
iconic.house/les-hauts-de-gorde
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
