Joséphine Fossey curates new artistic house rental concept in Gordes, Provence

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Art consultancy Joséphine Fossey Office took inspiration from the rich history of Provançal village Gordes to create the artistic concept behind this new luxury house rental. Les Hauts de Gordes, in the Luberon – tucked away from the crowds and with interiors designed by Jérémie du Chaffaut – is an elegant showcase for curator and creative director Fossey’s selection of artworks.

(Image credit: Courtesy Joséphine Fossey Office )

Fossey was inspired by artists including Victor Vasarely, who shifted towards the abstract after experiencing light-filled Gordes, to curate a series of bespoke installations, among them artist Gaultier Rimbault-Joffard’s metal gate at the entrance, setting the tone.

Charles Kalpakian's geometric mirror sculpture and Robin Vermeersch’s play on water lend tranquillity to the garden, while Atelier Felicita and Sonia Rinaldi rethink the table on the terrace.

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

Victor Marqué’s six bespoke sculptures inside are a sculptural foil for photography by Ilka Kramer and Yosigo, and the abstract paintings of Jesus Perea, nodding to a play on light throughout.

iconic.house/les-hauts-de-gorde

(Image credit: Courtesy Joséphine Fossey Office )

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

(Image credit: Mister Tripper)

(Image credit: Mister Tripper)

(Image credit: Mister Tripper)

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)

(Image credit: Josephine Fossey Office)