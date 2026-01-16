Since its launch almost three decades ago, Fujifilm’s Instax line has become a sought-after tool to document the everyday, offering an analogue counterpoint to the infinite scroll. The latest release from the brand’s self-developing film cameras division, the Instax Mini Evo Cinema, is its most conceptually ambitious to date – and arguably its most travel-ready.

Meet the travel-ready Instax Mini Evo Cinema

Drawing directly from the design language of Fujifilm’s 1965 Fujica Single-8, the camera adopts the clean mechanics and desirable retro look of an 8mm classic. Finished in a restrained black housing with a vertical grip, the mini Evo Cinema is a 3-in-1 hybrid: part instant camera, part digital shooter, part short-form video recorder. Still images and 15-second video clips can be captured, edited and reordered via the companion app, before being translated into physical prints through the integrated Instax system.

At the heart of the experience is the ‘Eras Dial’: a tactile control that allows users to cycle through visual languages from ten distinct decades, spanning the pale, low-contrast softness of the 1930s to the sharpened clarity of the 2020s. Each era can be fine-tuned through degree controls that adjust colour, contrast and noise expression, while the ‘Frame Switch’ function references the materials, playback devices and visual textures that defined each period – part nostalgia, part time travel.

Technically, the mini Evo Cinema is well equipped: remote shooting via app, integrated selfie mirror, self-timer, flash and continuous light, digital zoom, USB-C connectivity, microSD card slot and viewfinder. Grip attachments and a premium hand strap reinforce the offering.

The most satisfying gesture, however, is the print lever. Lift and twist, and the image – or video still – is physically produced, complete with a QR code that links back to its moving counterpart. Within the Instax Mini Evo app, ‘My Gallery’ stores all outputs neatly categorised into favourites, printed, video, photo and projects, creating a parallel archive of digital and physical memory.

‘The Mini Evo Cinema offers the best of both worlds – the vintage look of an 8mm video camera, with all the modern functionality of a hybrid instant camera now integrating photo, video and print in one unique package,’ says Shin Udono, senior vice president, imaging solutions, Fujifilm Europe. ‘It delivers a smooth, unique photographic experience that gives the user myriad ways to turn casual moments into unforgettable ones.’

The Instax Mini Evo Cinema will be available from 28 January 2026, £329.99, eshop.fujifilm-x.com

