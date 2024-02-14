Clase Azul Mexico’s first hospitality destination is a showcase of Mexican culture

In partnership with Clase Azul Mexico

Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos – at San José del Cabo on the Baja California peninsula – is the first hospitality destination from a dedicated new arm launched by Clase Azul México. Home to a boutique, a restaurant, a bar and an omakase experience, the property is designed to reflect the flavours, textures and traditions of Mexican culture that the brand holds dear.

This year sees the launch of Cosmos at Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos – an immersive, customised experience that offers visitors the opportunity to create their own unique decanter. The tequila within the decanter is a special añejo tequila created by master distiller Viridiana Tinoco.

Clase Azul Mexico’s evolution translates its story of dedication, craftsmanship, excellence and beauty into the creation of new spaces and experiences, always championing the culture of Mexico.

Since opening Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos, the brand also launched an experiential space in Dumbo, New York, and its next hospitality offering will be a massive project in Jalisco, Mexico, which will include a distillery and a visitors’ centre.

Founded in 1997 in Guadalajara by Arturo Lomeli, Clase Azul Mexico is committed in its support of artisanal communities. Its non-profit Fundación Causa Azul provides education and resources for underfunded but passionate artisans, and collaborates with local communities to improve quality of life and preserve folk-arts key to Mexico’s cultural heritage. With its in-house soccer team, Mazorqueros, Clase Azul seeks to transform the lives of young people and improve their lives with better education, easier access to healthcare, dignified housing, and helping them reach their goals as athletes.

Excellence in tequila

The house’s portfolio of Icons includes Clase Azul Tequila Reposado (its most well-known product); Clase Azul Tequila Gold, launched in 2022 and, most exclusively, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra. The recent big birthday was celebrated with the launch of an extra-special product, Clase Azul Tequila 25 Aniversario Limited Edition. Honouring traditional Mexican craft, each decanter is unique – handmade and hand-painted by artisans.

‘As a fully Mexican-owned and operated brand, [the name] Clase Azul Mexico represents our origin and who we are,’ explains founder and CEO Arturo Lomelí, referring to the recent brand evolution (from Clase Azul Spirits) as an important evolutionary step in the house’s story. ‘We will continue to offer the highest quality tequila and mezcal but look forward to introducing new ways of expressing our Mexican heritage.’