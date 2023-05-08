Bulgari Hotel Tokyo showcases the Italian art of living in Japan
The new Bulgari Hotel Tokyo unites the consummate craftsmanship of Italy and Japan
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Location and relationships are everything for Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, which brings its properties to life with the same exquisite craftsmanship and artistic detail as the Rome-based jewellery maker does its watches and gems. In the newly opened Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, this design ethos merges with the pride and passion of Japanese carpenters, stone masons, and textile artisans, achieving a perfection of execution that’s studded with grace notes of Italian spontaneity.
Bulgari Hotel Tokyo: step inside
Crowning the top six floors of Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, a 45-storey tower and glittering retail complex situated directly in front of the bullet-train serviced Tokyo Station, the 98-room hotel is as intimate as it is magnificent. Whispers of the Mediterranean are found in the warm palette of tangerine and saffron lightened by sugary browns and whites, while multiple terraces bring the Roman love of outdoor dining and relaxation to a city sorely in need of such spaces.
Terraces are found in the restaurant, lounge, gym, spa, and function rooms, and dramatically flank the rooftop Bulgari Bar, where landscape designer Enzo Enea has planted Japanese yuzu trees on the east side and Italian lemons on the west, along with a profusion of fragrant jasmine. The views are extraordinary.
La dolce vita is the pervading spirit here, and this Italian perspective on the art of living is just what the creators of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo want guests to enjoy. Star chef Niko Romito’s contemporary Italian cuisine teases out the lightest purities of essence found in regional home cooking and celebratory feasts, rendering them in bright simple dishes that make the body’s cells sing.
At the sushi bar Hōseki, a first for Bulgari, you can sip sakes and rare whiskies with an omakase menu curated by the triple-starred Kenji Gyoten of Fukuoka. Dalliances of Italian and Japanese flavours are found in the hotel’s signature cocktails – Marsala semisecco meets awamori; coffee infuses sake; a Bolognese brandy trysts with barley shochu.
Glamorous? Absolutely. Ostentatious? Not a whit. Strike up conversation with any member of the staff and you’ll experience the ‘pure presence’ that’s central to the brand’s credo.
bulgarihotels.com (opens in new tab)
-
Less but better: Dieter Rams’ lessons on show at ADI Design Museum, Milan
An exhibition at Milan’s ADI Design Museum celebrates Dieter Rams’ creations
By Cristina Kiran Piotti • Published
-
SMR Days and Prism’s sunglasses collaboration recalls sun-soaked days in the Med
Resortwear brand SMR Days and sunglasses label Prism create three classic styles made from sustainable bio-acetate and named after Mediterranean holiday spots
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Eurovision stage opens its arms to ‘unite by music’
The 2023 Eurovision stage design for the legendary annual song contest, held this week in Liverpool, has been designed by Yellow Studio and draws on the power of a hug
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘Where To Now’: Zara and Wallpaper* launch offbeat travel guides
Zara and Wallpaper’s ‘Where To Now’ travel guides launch with five off-the-beaten-track adventures, from California to Naoshima, for armchair and actual explorers, available to buy now
By Simon Mills • Published
-
Kyoto's Maana Kiyomizu boutique hotel is the epitome of modern craftsmanship
Maana Homes’ latest boutique hotel with a twist opens in Kyoto, including suites, a café, and a shop specialising in modern Japanese craftsmanship
By Danielle Demetriou • Last updated
-
Kai Yufuin by Kengo Kuma revisits Japanese farmhouse architecture
Hoshino Resorts has launched Kai Yufuin, a hot spring ryokan hotel by Kengo Kuma on the island of Kyushu in the Ōita Prefecture
By Feride Yalav-Heckeroth • Last updated
-
Teruhiro Yanagihara creates terroir-inspired interiors for new restaurant Sower in Japan
Sower, the new Japanese restaurant on Lake Biwa, features a minimalist design and a material palette inspired by its surroundings
By Danielle Demetriou • Last updated
-
Bulgari marks new Rome hotel opening with historically rich necklace
Bulgari has created a one-of-a-kind necklace to celebrate the 2022 opening of the hotel, set to be located in Rome's Piazza Augusto Imperatore
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Kengo Kuma’s Ace Hotel Kyoto opens in a converted telephone office
Discover the design details of Asia's first Ace Hotel, as realised by architect Kengo Kuma and Commune Design
By Danielle Demetriou • Last updated
-
K5 — Tokyo, Japan
By Danielle Demetriou • Last updated
-
The Trip: explore the ancient and modern worlds of Nara, Japan
Weekly at Wallpaper*, ‘The Trip' takes you on a detailed tour of an under-explored town, city or territory, direct from your living room. This week, we journey to the revered Japanese capital, Nara, which has been experiencing a cultural renaissance, led by a savvy herd of young creatives
By Jens Jensen • Last updated