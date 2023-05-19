Amanzoe in Greece is a temple to luxury

Ed Tuttle is behind the abstractly Grecian forms of Amanzoe, the celebrated hospitality brand’s Greek outpost. The backdrop to our recent summer fashion story, it is only the third Aman property in the Mediterranean (following Montenegro’s Aman Sveti Stefan and Turkey’s Amanruya). American architect Tuttle has been a defining force in the famous brand’s architectural incarnations, having designed seven of them, including the very first one, Amanpuri in Thailand in 1988. Here, on the eastern edge of the Peloponnese, a short drive from Athens, he drew on Aman’s winning combination of peace and experiential drama, as well as the location’s spirit, sea and sun, to craft a perfectly poised 38-suite destination outside the picturesque town of Porto Heli.

Amanzoe: nodding to classical Greek architecture and the landscape

The low, gentle composition is not only refreshingly clean and contemporary, featuring serene neutral colours and minimalist architecture; it also elegantly hints at classical Greek architecture, as displayed by the column and cornice detailing throughout. At the same time, the whole feels entirely embedded into its green landscape, offering 360-degree vistas towards the sea and surrounding verdant nature. Amanzoe is smartly placed at the top of a gentle hill, just a ten-minute walk from the heart of Porto Heli.

Marble and stone appear throughout, becoming a key building block in Amazoe’s architectural identity. They are ‘the most basic and noble materials of Greece’, in the words of Tuttle (who passed away at the age of 75 in 2020). There is beige-coloured Sinai Pearl Antique and dark-green Guatemala Verde marble, mixed with the region’s traditional dry stone cladding. At the same time, timber elements, such as the outdoor terraces’ pergolas, connect the spaces further to the local landscape. Amanzoe includes a handful of private villas, created in similar style, and placed alongside the hotel offering.

