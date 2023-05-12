New classicism: summer fashion, photographed on Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula

On the southern tip of the Greek mainland lies the rugged Peloponnesian peninsula, an ancient cradle of civilisation – the land of Sparta, Corinth, and Argos, named after the classical chariot-riding hero Pelops, grandson of Zeus, king of the gods.

Taken from the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), photographic duo Melanie + Ramon and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes journey to the peninsula’s Amanzoe – the Ed Tuttle-designed outpost of the Aman hotel group, a modern-day acropolis surrounded by olive groves and the Aegaen Sea beyond. In marble and stone, its minimalist columns and gently peaked pagodas reference classical architecture anew.

Summer fashion at Greece’s Amanzoe, photographed by Melanie + Ramon

Top, £495; skirt, £650, both by Roland Mouret (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

It makes a fitting setting, then, to capture this season’s womenswear collections, where designers reimagined and refined fashion’s most timeless silhouettes – whether the gentle Romanesque drape of a Ferragamo gown from Maximilian Davis’ debut at the house, the braided bodice of a suede dress from Hermès, or the looping golden straps of a gladiator sandal by Jimmy Choo.

Together, it is an ode to elegance – a collation of modern classics, set against the sea, sun, and skies of Greece.

Dress, £4,355, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes, £2,900, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Earrings, price on request, by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Gilet, price on request, by Courrèges. Swimsuit, £400, by Eres. Sandals, £695, by Jimmy Choo (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat dress, £4,950, by Alaïa. Earrings, $5,100, by Tabayer. Shoes, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £3,230; earrings, price on request; scarf, £860, all by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £2,900, by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Satin Kajal eyeliner in Navy, £26; Lid Lustre eyeshadow in Midnight, £33, both by Victoria Beckham Beauty (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £5,700; bikini bottoms (part of a set), £440, both by Fendi (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £150; skirt, £590, both by Victoria Beckham. Earrings, $5,100, by Tabayer. Shoes, £2,900, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Swimsuit, £1,830, by Chanel. Earrings, $5,100, by Tabayer (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,800, by Gucci (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Tunic, £2,900, by Dior (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, €14,000, by Givenchy. Sandals, £695, by Jimmy Choo (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Swimsuit, £200, by Vilebrequin. Shoes, £2,900, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Opposite, top, £295; skirt, £875, both by Max Mara. Earrings, $5,100, by Tabayer. Cuff, £275, by Dinosaur Designs (Image credit: Photography by Melanie + Ramon, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Fenne Talens at Platform Agency. Casting: Suun Consultancy Hair: Andrea Idini at WSM using Oribe. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Victoria Beckham Beauty. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Digital operator: Konstantinos Kokonos at Postmode. Production: Anya Hassett. Production support: Poplight Productions. With thanks to Amanzoe.

