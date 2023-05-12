New classicism: summer fashion, photographed on Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula
Against the backdrop of Ed Tuttle’s Amanzoe in Greece, elegant summer fashion captured by Melanie + Ramon in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*
On the southern tip of the Greek mainland lies the rugged Peloponnesian peninsula, an ancient cradle of civilisation – the land of Sparta, Corinth, and Argos, named after the classical chariot-riding hero Pelops, grandson of Zeus, king of the gods.
Taken from the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), photographic duo Melanie + Ramon and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes journey to the peninsula’s Amanzoe – the Ed Tuttle-designed outpost of the Aman hotel group, a modern-day acropolis surrounded by olive groves and the Aegaen Sea beyond. In marble and stone, its minimalist columns and gently peaked pagodas reference classical architecture anew.
Summer fashion at Greece’s Amanzoe, photographed by Melanie + Ramon
It makes a fitting setting, then, to capture this season’s womenswear collections, where designers reimagined and refined fashion’s most timeless silhouettes – whether the gentle Romanesque drape of a Ferragamo gown from Maximilian Davis’ debut at the house, the braided bodice of a suede dress from Hermès, or the looping golden straps of a gladiator sandal by Jimmy Choo.
Together, it is an ode to elegance – a collation of modern classics, set against the sea, sun, and skies of Greece.
Model: Fenne Talens at Platform Agency. Casting: Suun Consultancy Hair: Andrea Idini at WSM using Oribe. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Victoria Beckham Beauty. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Digital operator: Konstantinos Kokonos at Postmode. Production: Anya Hassett. Production support: Poplight Productions. With thanks to Amanzoe.
A version of this story appears in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
