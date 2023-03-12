Wiesmann pivots to electric with the new Project Thunderball roadster

German car maker Wiesmann has pivoted entirely to electrification with its new Project Thunderball. The two-seater sports car builds on the retro design language that defined the company, founded in 1988 to create classically styled roadsters and coupés with modern powertrains and features.

In ditching its long-time reliance on BMW engines, Wiesmann is going out on a limb to become one of the first companies in the world to build an all-electric open-topped series production car. Wiesmann’s MF3, MF4 and MF5 models were never exactly cheap or plentiful, with each car handmade to exacting standards.

Wiesmann Project Thunderball

Project Thunderball will stay in the upper echelons of the market, where transportation is a secondary consideration to the art of travel. To bolster the new car’s qualifications in the luxury arena, the company has revealed three limited-edition design concepts, created in collaboration with Studiokurbos, an independent design studio based in Stuttgart and Shanghai. The three virtual models signal what will be possible.

The company describes its Design Concept One as being ‘the very essence of convertible motoring, inspired by the moment in time when you and your car become one’. Classic metallic blue paint is paired with a zinging orange leather interior and teak accents.

The second Design Concept is rather more opulent, taking its cues from the hedonistic glamour of the Roaring Twenties. The bodywork is painted gold, as is the grille, and the interior combines burgundy leather with velvet details, creating an atmosphere akin to a Gatsby-esque nightclub.

Finally, there is the stealthy silhouette of Design Concept Three, finished in very contemporary matt black paint, with black leather and carbon-fibre interior.

All three proposals showcase Wiesmann’s determination to master every kind of material finish and choice of palette, with idiosyncratic pairings most definitely encouraged.

Roheen Berry, Wiesmann’s owner and CEO, describes Project Thunderball as a ‘celebration of Wiesmann’s rich past and uncompromising craftsmanship [that] incorporates the most iconic design elements from the MF3, MF4 and MF5… This is just the beginning for us, and already the response has been exceptional – we cannot wait for what is yet to come.’



Wiesmann Project Thunderball, Design Concepts One, Two and Three (Image credit: Wiesmann / studiokurbos)

Wiesmann Project Thunderbird, from €300,000, first deliveries due 2024, Wiesmann.com (opens in new tab)

studiokurbos, Kurbos.com (opens in new tab)