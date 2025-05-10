Wallpaper* takes to the waves in the Frauscher Fantom x Porsche electric speedboat

Monte Carlo Yacht Club’s latest attraction isn’t another roof-top garden or swanky swimming pool. Instead, sailing’s most exclusive hangout has fitted high-power battery chargers to meet the future demand for electric boats.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air in Monaco (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

One of the first to cast off with an eco-friendly craft isn’t a yacht-maker either. Porsche has teamed up with Austrian specialist Frauscher Shipyard to develop an electric boat, one that shares its powerful drivetrain with the latest Macan Turbo SUV. The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is now being delivered and Wallpaper* was invited to Monaco to experience this electrifying vessel.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

Although the 8.7-metre Fantom is miniscule by Monaco standards, it has more head-turning potential than many superyachts. The boat comes in two models, the stylish, open top dayboat called Air, or as the more comfortable Runabout. The latter is only available as a limited First Edition, restricted to 25 units and equipped with a closed foredeck and cabin.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

Prices are punchy, starting at an eye-watering £485,000. However, that’s before Porsche hooks buyers into a world of nautical customisation – one that allows drivers to fully personalise a Fantom to complement their Macan, or any other Porsche they happen to own.

Standard features not found on a Porsche car include folding sunshade and ‘must have’ LED underwater lighting. The Fantom’s upholstery, hull and deck can otherwise be perfectly matched to Macan spec.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

A genuine Porsche steering wheel dominates the central console, with five, Porsche-esque analogue gauges that evoke the layout of the classic 911 dashboard. Nearby, there’s a 12-inch, multifunction display that doesn’t just access the high-end sound system but also controls essential nautical tech like an echo-sounder and navigation chart plotter.

The boat has a Porsche steering wheel (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

So how does the car compare with the boat? ‘With the electric Macan we want to provide the sportiest model in the SUV segment,’ said Porsche spokesman, Jorge Kerner, ‘that was always our development goal and we have now carried this ambition over to the boat in every detail. The Fantom offers characteristic Porsche electric performance with outstanding driving characteristics.’

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air alongside the electric Porsche Macan (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

The Fantom’s astonishing performance is definitely ship-shape too. A synchronous motor delivers up to 400 kW and sits inside the hull, directly controlled via a Z-drive – the marine propulsion system that allows the boat to change directly rapidly without a rudder. As water and electricity don’t mix well, the high-voltage 100 kWh battery is carefully stashed away in a waterproof compartment. However, that was the easy bit.

According to the Austrian boatbuilder, the main issue was developing a method of protecting the battery from the enormous battering a boat encounters tackling waves at speed. A wire-rope suspension system therefore insulates the battery from these sudden movements, ensuring the Fantom can take the rough with the smooth.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air alongside the electric Porsche Macan (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

The vessel’s true potential is only realised once outside of the heavily policed inner waters of Monte Carlo Bay, where even the mightiest superyacht must potter along at a crawl. Porsche’s driver pushes the throttle forward to make the bow lift and we feel the boat take off in Porsche-like fashion.

Unlike other speedboats we pass, the Fantom doesn’t leave a cloud of diesel smoke and fumes in its wake. Sound levels are restricted to how much wind noise seven passengers can handle and it’s possible to hold a conversation at a comfortable cruising speed of 26 knots (30mph).

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air (Image credit: Frauscher x Porsche)

Of course, being a Porsche collaboration, the Fantom will naturally travel faster, much faster. Just like a Macan Turbo, the boat features driving modes - Docking, Range and Sport. Slip into Sport Plus and any unattached hats and sunglasses disappear as the Fantom rockets to 95mph in an instant. Naturally, such seaborn shenanigans eat into the battery life, which is otherwise good for around 62 miles.

Porsche also showcased the boat at this year's Venice Architecture Biennale, alongside a pavilion designed by the Norman Foster Foundation (Image credit: Porsche / Norman Foster Foundation)

Thanks to 800-volt technology, the Fantom can be charged from ten to 80 per cent in well under 30 minutes. AC charging at a conventional three-pin socket is also possible, if you’re lucky enough to have a handy boathouse. Otherwise, order a long lead...

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, from £485,000, FrauscherxPorsche.com, @FrauscherBoats