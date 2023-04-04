Toyota Aygo X is designed for the rough and tumble of the city

The Toyota Aygo X is exactly the kind of car that EVs are struggling to quash. Whilst SUVs and GTs and all manner of brawny, large vehicles are well suited to the battery-lugging requirements of electric propulsion, small city cars are a far trickier premise.

At 3.7m long, the Aygo X is truly diminutive by modern standards (although as a point of reference, the ‘classic’ original Mini was just over 3m long). Bung in a battery, and the balance between cost, weight, performance and range fails to stack up. Hence the Aygo X sensibly sticks with a combustion engine.

Toyota Aygo X: a compact workhorse

(Image credit: Toyota)

Does that blunt this car’s appeal? Not really. For a start, there are simply no electric equivalents. The similarly sized Volkswagen E-up! has a range of 159 miles (and was recently removed from the market), whilst the excellent Honda e has a range of only 137 miles, yet costs twice the price of the Aygo X. The Mini Electric is similarly attractive but hamstrung by price and range.

(Image credit: Toyota)

But these are city cars, we hear you say, designed for short journeys where a zero-emission vehicle makes the most sense. Unfortunately, range and scale mean that all the above tend to work best as second cars, playing support vehicle to a much larger, long-range machine (be it EV or ICE).

(Image credit: Toyota)

Not so with the Aygo. While it’s hardly a cruiser, the little three-cylinder 1.0 litre engine keeps the light, compact machine apace with traffic, even if no performance records are going to be troubled. The five-speed manual is another throwback, and the ultra-light clutch and steering take a bit of getting used to. Once acclimatised, the Aygo X demonstrates an appealing character, a trusty, compact workhorse that feels nigh-on unbreakable.

(Image credit: Toyota)

Part of this comes from the ‘SUV-lite’ styling cues that give this Aygo the ‘X’ designation (the original Aygo is no longer made). Although they amount to little more than a slightly raised ride height and chunky plastic trim that gives the impression of two-tone bodywork, it’s effective enough, implying a classless kind of utility.

(Image credit: Toyota)

Space in the back is somewhat tight and the boot will encourage you to pack light. The top of the range model adds in a canvas roof, that timeless signifier of low-rent luxury, but pairs it with an 8in touchscreen and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You even get a reversing camera, somewhat superfluous in this compact machine.

(Image credit: Toyota)

The Aygo X (the X is pronounced ‘cross’) is a modern equivalent of a Citroen 2CV or a Renault 4 or even the long-forgotten Toyota Starlet; a little dash of the unexpected, mixed in with a whole lot of common sense and engineering solidity. This is precisely the kind of car that tomorrow’s EVs need to target.

Toyota Aygo X, from £15,990, Air Edition as tested, from £19,380, Toyota.co.uk (opens in new tab)