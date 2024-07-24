Škoda enhances its Kodiaq iV SUV with plug-in hybrid power

What’s in a name? Škoda’s decision to re-emphasise the caron diacritic above the ‘Š’ in its name coincided with a fresh commitment to design and utility. The historic Czech brand was belayed by brickbats throughout its time as an Eastern Bloc manufacturer, only for the criticism to melt away once it was under the stewardship of the VW Group. Modern Škodas stand for value, durability and no-nonsense, classless simplicity.

Škoda Kodiaq iV (Image credit: Škoda Kodiaq iV)

This is the newly refreshed Kodiaq iV, a car that offsets its quirky name with a relatively dour character, and which is available with both an efficient hybrid set-up and rather more conventional ICE powertrains. We experienced the latter on a lush route around the Ring of Kerry in Ireland, where open skies and open roads allowed the high-riding SUV to shine. Aside from a short detour onto the open expanses of a local beach, the Kodiaq iV’s off-road capabilities weren’t tested.

Škoda Kodiaq iV (Image credit: Škoda)

That’ll probably be how most owners use the car, which has ‘family friendly’ written all over it; general daily tasks with the lightest of duties off the tarmac. In many respects, the Kodiaq iV goes head to head with Škoda’s own Enyaq iV , a pure EV SUV of similar size and mission. But whereas the Enyaq is zero emission and is also available as the rakish Enyaq Coupé (and the neat 80 FestEVal camper), the main decision for Kodiaq buyers is whether to go for ICE or PHEV.

Škoda Kodiaq iV dashboard (Image credit: Škoda)

The latter is part of an electrification push that includes the new Superb iV PHEV and the upcoming Elroq EV and wasn’t available to test at time of writing. We have a hunch that’ll it be the one to choose, however, not least because the latest generation of hybrid tech combines a welcome bump in EV range (up to 75 miles in this case), as well as excellent economy and sparkling performance.

The Škoda Kodiaq iV is available with seven seats (Image credit: Škoda)

Exterior design follows Škoda’s tastefully angular form language. The silver ‘D’ pillar and cantilevered rear light bar add a touch of distinction to what is otherwise a fairly pragmatic styling exercise. If anything, the 18” wheels are a touch undersized for the body, an effect exacerbated by the black plastic trim that flanks the wheelarches.

Škoda (Image credit: Škoda)

Where the Kodiaq scores more highly is in interior space, being a tad longer and taller than its electric stablemate. There’s also the option of seven seats in the standard ICE models, along with a host of other quirky but handy interior functions, something that Škoda has prioritised in recent years.

These includes space to wirelessly charge two smartphones, along with dedicated smartphone pockets in the back of the front seats, umbrellas in the doors (taking a cue from Rolls-Royce) and thoughtful accessories like an ice scraper that stows away in the fuel filler cap.

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Škoda Kodiaq iV rear light detail (Image credit: Škoda)

Within the VW Group, Škoda seems to be carrying the can for the kind of solid but affordable design that was once the purview of Volkswagen itself. If you’re still a little phobic of the inevitable EV domination, the Kodiaq iV will help you stave off radical change for a little longer.

Škoda Kodiaq iV (Image credit: Škoda)

Škoda Kodiaq iV SE PHEV from £41,935, Kodiaq SE from £36,645, Skoda.co.uk