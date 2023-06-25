Škoda’s flagship EV is given a design twist to turn it into a compact camper
The Škoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal all-electric camper is a clever piece of packaging from the brand, ready for festival season
To showcase the versatility of its largest EV, Škoda has taken an Enyaq IV and given it enough kit to double up as a mobile hotel room, suitable for campsite, festival or a road trip with no fixed destination. The Škoda Enyaq iV is already a credible, capable EV, one that synthesises all the best bits from the VW subsidiary’s handsome design language without coming over all overbearing and over-scaled.
Škoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal: a one-off camper
It's still a big car, and this special one-off Škoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal makes the most of that interior space with a couple of very non-standard extras. For a start, there’s a rooftop tent, a folding affair that collapses into a slip roofbox. When open, it’s accessible via a collapsible ladder and provides a sleeping space for two, with integrated fan and light.
Down below, there are more bespoke additions. First up is the rear camping unit, a bespoke piece of integrated joinery by the Czech-based manufacturer EGOE. This is a Nestbox, a sliding unit that contains a gas-burner and sink, as well as storage and can be shaped for practically any SUV, estate or MPV. In the case of the Enyaq, it takes up a fair chunk of boot space, with even more sacrificed to the second double bed, in this case a mattress frame that oversails the folded rear seats.
The Enyaq already had a fairly substantial battery system (good for up to 338 miles of official range), and the 82kW battery pack provides power to the berths and systems when the car is stationary. True electric campers are currently light on the ground, with only a few custom models available. VW is readying a version of its excellent ID.Buzz to carry on decades of camping tradition, and there’s also the forthcoming Mercedes EQT Marco Polo.
All credit to Škoda for creating a quirky alternative. The Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal might not be a match for a traditional long-term camper van, but it’s an admirable piece of packaging and an indication that EVs are now sufficiently mainstream enough to be customised. Right now, however, this particular car remains a conceptual one-off; you’ll have to buy an Enyaq and build it yourself.
Škoda Enyaq iV starts from £49,925, Skoda.co.uk,EGOE, egoe-nest.eu
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
