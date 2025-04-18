Ligne Roset teams up with Origine to create an ultra-limited-edition bike

This is the Fraxion GTR road bike, a masterpiece of French engineering and craftsmanship built by the Rouvignies-based Origine Cycles. However, this particular example is one of just ten, created out of a new partnership with contemporary furniture Ligne Roset.

The collaboration arose from a happy coincidence, after Ligne Roset used the home of co-founder of Origine, Yves Amiel, for a photoshoot for the Kashima sofa. Amiel and his co-founder Rémi Lefèvre tapped into Ligne Roset’s creative team and the idea of a long-term but ‘unconventional’ partnership arose.

The model chosen for the first fruits of this collaboration is the Fraxion GTR, a high-tech racing machine with a monocoque carbon frame, invisible cable routing and a streamlined frame. The Ligne Roset x Origine edition features ten unique Pantone colours, applied to the frames, wheels, and seatposts, with special attention paid to the leather coverings and stitching on the handlebars and saddles.

Ligne Roset will display these ten bikes in its stores around the world - Paris, New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Shanghai, and Dubai – with a view to developing the ultra-limited edition into a more numerous special series. The ultimate goal is to integrate Ligne Roset’s approach into Origine’s line-up, with a range of special editions available online and in Ligne Roset showrooms.

According to Olivier Roset and Antoine Roset, Ligne Roset’s Managing Directors, the collaboration is ‘above all a wonderful human encounter, a benevolent community of design, creation, and cycling enthusiasts. It’s a shared vision of French manufacturing,’ they continue, ‘and of an entrepreneurial industry that innovates and challenges where least expected.’

Yves Amiel and Rémi Lefèvre set up Origine Cycles in 2012. The company makes bikes for every occasion, including mountain bikes and e-bikes, with a focus on customisation and configuration for every model.

The new bike is shown here alongside Ligne Roset’s evergreen Togo foam sofa, designed by Michel Ducaroy and first manufactured in 1973 – the year the Ligne Roset name was established. Since then, the company has gone on to become an iconic French brand, with collaborators including Jean Nouvel, Inga Sempé, Philippe Nigro, and the Bouroullec brothers.

