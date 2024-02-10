Electric BMW CE 02 is an eParkourer for the urban jungle

The new BMW CE 02 is the second all-electric scooter from the long-established German brand’s motorbike division, positioned as trend-setting urban transport for younger riders. Undercutting the earlier CE 04 scooter in both size and price, the CE 02 is BMW’s lightest and most approachable bike in the range, as we discovered on the international launch in Lisbon.

Designed specifically for everyday life in the city, BMW suggests the eye-catching CE 02 is neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter, proudly naming the bike ‘eParkourer’. Marketing terms aside, there is an appealing robustness and playfulness to the CE 02 that is largely absent from any other bike in the segment.

BMW CE 02 in Lisbon: ‘fun transport for the urban jungle’

The bike is a clean-sheet design from BMW, demonstrating an ultra-modern reductive appearance that provides a future-focused impression. Look closer and you’ll discover a steel frame with aluminium single-sided rear swingarm and a mix of oversize and undersize, round and hollow design details that together give the CE 02 a truly unique appeal; this is a bike with real street cred. Painted in black and grey with a mix of matt and high-gloss surfaces, the top-spec Highline model that we sampled introduces a third, more distinctive petrol blue shade.

BMW Motorrad’s head of design Alexander Buckan describes the CE 02 as ‘somehow extraordinary and somehow different to everything we’ve seen so far on our streets’. ‘We believe this little bike is going to open a new chapter for BMW Motorrad,’ he continues. ‘It’s addressed to our youngest customers and that’s why we’ve chosen a new path in terms of the visual appearance of the bike, but we are 100 per cent assured that we’re going to reach all the ages with the CE 02. This is a bike that makes you feel young again.’

Two varying performance versions of the CE 02 are available, and in the UK, both models are suitable for riders with L plates. The entry level 4 kW version is limited to 45 km/h, which meets the requirements of the AM driving licence class. This means it can be ridden in the UK from the age of 16 (14 in some European countries) and by riders who have a car licence.

Riders aged 17 or over can ride the 11kW version, which is capable of up to 95 km/h, presenting a compelling alternative to traditional 125cc scooters. Both models offer a generous 55 Nm of torque and the 11kW version offers up to 90 km of range. Once plugged in, the 4 kW eParkourer can go from 20 - 80 per cent charge in 85 minutes via a normal household socket. The 11kW model, when used with the optional 1.5 kW quick charger, can charge from 20-80 per cent in 102 minutes.

‘With our youngest customers in mind, our mission was to create a bike that expresses pure fun,’ says Buckan. ‘The CE 02 had to be light, nimble and simple, and provide genuine riding pleasure, intuitiveness and lightheartedness. We concluded that we needed a kind of hybrid; not an e-scooter and not an e-motorbike, so we created what we call the “eParkourer”. Fun transport for the urban jungle. For its aesthetic language, we mixed motorcycle DNA together with BMX bicycle DNA, in an act of neo-constructivism. We blended all these ingredients and the result is the dynamic design of the CE 02.’

The BMX influence can be seen in the wide riser bars, low 750mm seat height and large 14-inch wheels, which add to the CE 02’s playful nature. Highline spec adds gold anodised suspension forks and a triple colour seat into the visual mix. Urban extreme sports have also influenced the design of the seat with its skateboard-inspired form, as well as the front footpegs, which double up as a handy skateboard carrier. Ready for the urban jungle the eParkourer may well be, but there are plenty of practical features, too, such as heated grips, passenger grab handles and full smartphone connectivity with onboard USB charging.

Riding around the streets of Lisbon, the CE 02’s high-quality suspension and low weight play key roles in the experience. Weighing 132kg in 11kW form (the 4kW model weighs just 119kg) and with a well-distributed, low centre of gravity, it is incredibly easy and responsive to ride. The grippy Michelin tyres and well-damped forks do a fine job of dealing with potholed or cobbled streets, allowing you to focus on weaving through traffic and enjoying the youthful handling.

When it comes to enjoying the ride, the CE 02 offers two standard riding modes: 'Flow' and 'Surf', along with the optional 'Flash' mode (standard on the Highline), which offers the most dynamic experience. Your selected riding mode also dictates the amount of recuperation provided by the powertrain. You can easily monitor your chosen mode on a 3.5-inch TFT screen, which also displays crucial information like speed, battery charge status, and range. As for the other controls, throttle and brake feel are impressive for a bike in this category and the rider touchpoints wouldn't look out of place on BMW bikes costing considerably more.

All this upmarket packaging and clever design comes with a price tag that may seem out of place for its intended demographic. In the UK market, the CE 02 is priced at £8,450 for the 11kW version, with an additional £880 required for the Highline upgrade package. While the eParkourer exudes desirability and youthful appeal, its price appears expensive compared to its competitors. Nonetheless, for urban riders seeking an entertaining electric bike that makes a bold statement, the CE 02 remains in a class of its own.

BMW Motorrad CE 02, from £8,450, BMW-Motorrad.co.uk, @BMWMotorradUK