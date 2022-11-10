Microsoft goes William Morris: the Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition is now available
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition is a hybrid tablet and laptop embellished with a bespoke design from London’s famed design house Liberty
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Microsoft isn’t known for its collaborations, just as London department store Liberty isn’t known for its technological nous. This new collaboration combines the power-packed Surface Pro 9 with Liberty’s rich history of textile design to create a laptop that’s destined to stand out from the pack.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition was created to celebrate ten years of the Microsoft Surface line, the unexpectedly excellent family of transformable tablets and laptops that has put Microsoft back in the top tier of hardware manufacturers.
The collaboration was unexpected and fortuitous, after Liberty’s lead designer, Adam Herbert, met Microsoft’s principal designer, Elliott Hsu, and decided to form an alliance.
The end result is inspired in part by the graphic language of Windows 11, with its animated ‘floral bloom’ desktop wallpaper.
The result is a laptop with an engraved floral design on its keyboard and case, a special-edition Microsoft Surface x Liberty print that blends the Microsoft bloom with Liberty’s 150 years’ experience of working with artists and designers on fabrics and textiles.
‘We started to do very loose line drawings of the Bloom, and really started to think about a virtually created flower but translated it into a Liberty print,’ says Herbert, ‘We took something that was created in a very modern, cutting-edge way, but then [redrew] it into something that is Liberty. And I think that was a really exciting juxtaposition.’
There’s also a desktop theme that references the collaboration, and this special edition of the Surface Pro 9 comes complete with the optional keyboard and Slim Pen 2. The hybrid device is powered by Intel’s new Evo 12th Gen processor and offers over 15 hours of battery life.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition, complete with Surface Pro Liberty Keyboard and Slim Pen 2, from £1,099.99, available from Microsoft store and Liberty
store.microsoft.com (opens in new tab), libertylondon.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Fendi presents Lukas Gschwandtner’s Triclinium at Design Miami 2022
Design Miami 2022: Fendi presents Triclinium by Austrian artist Lukas Gschwandtner
By TF Chan • Published
-
Revived cult classic all-electric Moke makes it to the States
An all-new electric version of the original Mini Moke harks back to its roots with a limited-edition Californian model
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
SANAA’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design is designed to connect with the heart of Jerusalem
SANAA and local studio HQ Architects design new home for Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem's city centre
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Google accelerates home WiFi with shapely new Nest WiFi Pro router
Google’s newest domestic device is inspired by ceramic art and incorporates the newest ultra-fast standard of WiFi technology, WiFi 6E
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Cut your own grooves with Teenage Engineering’s new Record Factory
The PO-80 Record Factory from Yuri Suzuki and Teenage Engineering is a musical toy with a serious side
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The little Amazon Astro is a big company’s first foray into domestic robotics
Amazon is betting big on home automation. Can the friendly-looking Astro ensure our relationship with robots gets off to a healthy start?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Hands on with new Nothing Phone (1): a clearly different smartphone
Nothing Phone (1) launches, hitting the sweet spot between price, performance, and efficiency, and promoting the simplification of your smartphone life
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Alice Camera is a clever blend of AI, high-quality optics, and smartphone intelligence
Launching in summer 2022, the Alice Camera is designed to offer ‘the intelligence and user experience of a phone but with the image quality of a DSLR’
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Wallpaper* wants… five new earbuds for the best audio on the move
Five new earbuds with the very latest in noise-cancelling technology, comfort and sound
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Nothing Phone (1) preview: a radical reinterpretation of mobile tech
There’s much ado about the forthcoming Nothing Phone (1). In our exclusive interview, the minds behind the device tell us what to expect from a design that will ‘bring the inside out’
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Wallpaper* wants… five luxury earbuds for audiophiles
Superior style meets high-end craft and audio excellence – here are five new earbuds we’d like to take for a spin
By Jonathan Bell • Published