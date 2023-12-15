Huawei’s new MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet has big-screen credentials

In partnership with Huawei

Speed, quality and portability come together in Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch, a big-screen tablet that’s designed for power users who want every option at their fingertips. The MatePad Pro is the latest in the company’s series of increasingly sophisticated tablet computers; ultra-thin (5.5mm), extremely light (just 580 grams) and yet packed with high-quality speakers, a maximum of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, it’ll become your perfect go-anywhere creative companion, an effortlessly simple tool to have at hand.

Available in either Golden Black or a unique soft Green, the MatePad Pro 13.2-inch is compatible with a wide range of new and familiar apps, from media streaming to picture and video editing, along with social media, games, connectivity, productivity and much, much more.

The tablet’s stand-out feature is its 2880 x 1920-pixel HD resolution 13.2-inch screen, which comes with full integration with Huawei’s third-generation M-Pencil. This is what really brings this tablet to life. The drawing and writing capabilities of the Pro are top notch, with a smooth screen that allows the M-Pencil to glide across the surface. The newest iteration of the M-Pencil has over 10,000 pressure sensing levels and ultra-low latency, allowing you to sketch naturally and freely on the edge-to-edge OLED screen. The screen’s high refresh rate, up to 144Hz, has earned the tablet the Global Eye Care 3.0 mark from TÜV Rheinland, industry-leading certification specialists.

The graphics are also boosted by the MatePad Pro’s Natural Light Sensing Display, which instantly compensates for changes in ambient light, along with with pro-level colour accuracy. Coupled with the M-Pencil’s pixel-perfect brush placement, and in drawing apps like Mojing Paint and Sketchbook, as well as sophisticated modelling apps like Nomad Sculpt, are a joy to use. Other essential modern tools, including Capcut and Filmora for video editing and effects, and image editing software like Adobe’s industry-leading Lightroom and Snapseed make light work of content creation.

The latter illustrates the tablet’s raw processing power, with a silky-smooth interface and ability to switch instantly between apps. When not in use, the M-Pencil magnetically attaches to the top of the tablet where it’ll also be wirelessly charged.

The MatePad Pro looks as good as it feels, a lightweight design that’s expressed through the slender casing. The optional Smart Magnetic Keyboard doubles up as a case and stand, and can be detached to create a compact, portable audio-visual workstation, and a hugely competent media player, with excellent immersive sound quality from the six speakers.

The battery provides up to 12 hours of onboard video playback time and the tablet also supports Huawei’s 88W SuperPower wired charger, which needs just ten minutes to add a couple of hours of playback time. Huawei has managed to package an impressive amount of technology into such a slender device.

Thanks to the company’s programme of establishing ‘aesthetics centres’ in Europe, including in France, Italy and the UK, to track trends in design and aesthetics, its industrial designers and software engineers are able to provide a consistently engaging and up-to-date experience. Curating, creating and reshaping beautiful content is now possible, wherever you are.