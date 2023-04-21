Flexform photography show celebrates the sofa specialist’s heritage in pictures
Defining Flexform photography from its ad campaigns past transforms the brand’s Milan flagship store into a must-visit for Milan Design Week 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Until 30 April 2023, the Flexform Milano showroom in Via della Moscova is hosting a mainly black-and-white photography exhibition celebrating the company's history. The show – ‘Portraying Design, Celebrating Tradition & Innovation’, coinciding with Milan Design Week 2023 – makes a deliberate choice of black and white photography to highlight the Flexform designs’ production detail, craftsmanship, and shapes. The images are an opportunity to engage with the company’s heritage – just as you would with a family through their photo albums.
The large-scale reproductions on backlit panels are primarily distributed chronologically throughout the space, which is lit by large windows. The visitor is thus guided through a selection of advertising campaigns, as well as photos and products by the designers who have contributed to the evolution of the company's brand identity from the 1980s to 2023.
Flexform photography show revisits defining design moments and celebrates the new
The exhibition starts with a stunning photograph taken by the legendary late Milanese photographer Gabriele Basilico, featuring the ‘Max’ sofa by Antonio Citterio, with its distinctive organic forms, kidney-bean-shaped seat cushion, and spiral backrest.
The ‘Max’ celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and Flexform presents the new ‘Supermax’ – a revisit of the design by Citterio, with more generous and contemporary proportions. Here, the company puts the new sofa in dialogue with the original, as well as Basilico’s campaign from 1983: the photographer managed to insert the sofa within the characteristic architecture of the Triennale di Milano museum, a large staircase in the background, emphasising shapes and spirals.
It's not just Basilico. From the 1980s to the 2000s, the brand's narrative was displayed through deeply evocative, strictly black-and-white ad campaigns shot by master photographers such as Gianni Berengo Gardin, Giovanni Gastel, Gian Paolo Barbieri, Maria Vittoria Backhaus, Fabrizio Ferri, and Mario Ciampi. The large windows also allow passers-by to take a look, and be drawn in by a glimpse of Gianni Berengo Gardin's evocative take on ‘Soft Dream’ sofa from 2011, for example (pictured top).
Backhaus’ photographs are powerful and vaguely mysterious. Her 1999 shot dedicated to the ‘A.B.C’ armchair (1996) is a surprise: two women looking at each other through intensely made-up eyes, in an artificial pose that emphasises the armchair’s square structure – it’s one of the few campaigns devoted entirely to an armchair for a brand whose core business remains sofas.
A 9m corridor follows, with six images of ‘Groundpiece’ (from 2001 to 2022) and numerous sets open to interpretation. The idea is to narrate the story of a piece that reshaped the game at the time when sofas still had precise limited functions and rigid stylistic features. ‘Groundpiece’ pioneered the transition to a piece that can now satisfy not only conversations, but also sleeping, working, eating, and playing needs.
We begin with Basilico, who created a dialogue with the piece’s details and the prominent features of Palazzo Pirelli, all steel and windows. We end with the dreamlike, and colourful style of Pierpaolo Ferrari: a woman dressed in blue floats gracefully at what seems the end of a tea dinner, a small party – or a dream.
This colourful note brings us up to date. Current Flexform art director Christoph Radl invited Pierpaolo Ferrari to bring his wry, irreverent eye, and colourful, vivid interpretations to the company’s campaigns: the family album keeps expanding.
‘Portraying Design, Celebrating Tradition & Innovation’
Until 30 April 2023 (10 am – 9 pm)
Flexform Flagship Store
Via della Moscova 33
Milan
flexform.it (opens in new tab)
-
Lexus Design Award 2023: meet the winners and vote for the Your Choice Award
Vote in the Your Choice Award for your favourite design concept from the 2023 Lexus Design Award winners, displayed at Milan Design Week 2023
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Artist Dozie Kanu and Byredo’s Ben Gorham explore the malleability of memory at Milan Design Week
Dozie Kanu’s ‘Bal d'Afrique’ presentation for Byredo is one of the most buzzed about exhibits at Milan Design Week 2023. Kanu and Gorham reveal the process behind its creation
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Tag Heuer introduces coloured lab-grown diamonds into watch design
The Tag Heuer Carrera Plasma marks the first use of coloured lab-grown diamonds for the watch brand
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
A lamp for Millennials and Gen Z: Philippe Malouin’s lighting debut for Flos
At Euroluce 2023, Flos unveils ‘Bilboquet’ by Philippe Malouin, a new table lamp that marks the London-based designer’s debut with the lighting brand
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Ikea 80th anniversary collection is a colourful treasure trove of great designs
The Nytillverkad collection celebrates Ikea’s 80th anniversary with forward-facing materials and fresh new colours
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
Lara Bohinc’s voluptuous vessels for Driade are just peachy
Lara Bohinc’s ‘Peaches’ vessels for Driade are a playful homage to the female form, presented at Salone del Mobile 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Alcova 2023 is an incubator of ideas
Alcova 2023 sees the independent design platform bring its radical mix to Milan’s
By Sujata Burman • Published
-
Jonathan Olivares is working wonders at Knoll, as the brand’s Salone pavilion attests
Jonathan Olivares debuts plans to bring Knoll into the modern age, starting with its pavilion at Salone del Mobile 2023
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Maarten Baas’ jet in a Milanese church pushes the boundaries of denim design
G-Star Raw presents ‘More or Less' at Milan Design Week 2023, featuring a recycled denim plane and furniture by Dutch Designer Maarten Baas in a Milanese church
By Shawn Adams • Published
-
SolidNature’s stone garden of wonders at Milan Design Week
SolidNature taps OMA and Sabine Marcelis for a dreamlike Milan Design Week installation
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
Maria Porro on the Italian furniture brand’s Milan reveals and bright future
Forward-thinking, fourth-generation family member Maria Porro is leading the Italian furniture brand Porro towards a bright, innovative future
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published